Read full article on original website
Related
MedCity News
Fat-shedding pill’s data lead to a $132M funding round for startup Rivus Pharma
Obesity stems from many factors, but it’s generally the product of an energy imbalance. As the body takes in more energy than it expends, the excess is stored as fat. Dietary changes and exercise offer the lowest hanging fruit for tweaking the balance, but those measures don’t work for everyone and for those who do lose weight, it can be hard to maintain the weight loss.
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moderna vs Pfizer: Is it OK to mix and match the updated COVID-19 booster shots?
A big question with the new COVID-19 vaccine: Can you mix brands? Here is what experts say
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Breakthrough Against COVID-19: Antibodies Identified That May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unnecessary
Tel Aviv University scientists have isolated two antibodies that neutralize all known strains of COVID-19 – including Omicron – with up to 95% efficiency. The researchers: Targeted treatment with antibodies and their delivery to the body in high concentrations may serve as an effective substitute for vaccines, especially for at-risk populations such as those with weakened immune systems. By using antibody treatment, it is possible that the need to provide repeated booster shots to the entire population every time a new variant emerges will be eliminated.
Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC has shown that circadian clock proteins, which help coordinate changes in the body’s functions during the day, could have a role in the growth and spread of glioblastoma after the standard treatments used today, according to a press release.
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – September 28, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
WebMD
Moderna, Pfizer Seek Authorization for Children’s Boosters
Sept. 26. 2022 -- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the two biggest COVID vaccine makers for the United States, are both seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for bivalent vaccine boosters for children. Pfizer’s booster would be for children 5 to 11 who have completed a primary vaccination series, the company said...
msn.com
Ventus Therapeutics cuts $70m deal with Danish drug giant Novo Nordisk
Ventus Therapeutics, a small biotech with operations in Waltham and Montreal, said Thursday that it has signed a licensing deal with the Danish drug giant Novo Nordisk to advance and market several drug assets for a broad range of illnesses, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and several other disorders.
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage
Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder. Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and...
Why Biogen Stock Is Up 40% Today
Biogen, Inc. BIIB shares are soaring over 43% to their highest level in about a year in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock was reacting to a positive late-stage readout for the company’s anti-amyloid antibody treatment candidate for slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Lecanemab, the investigational treatment, met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with highly statistically significant results, the company said in a statement.
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are back to tumbling on Wall Street Thursday as rising bond yields and worries about a possible recession put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in midday trading and back to its lowest level since late 2020. The washout has the index on track to more than erase its big rally from a day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control triggered a global burst of relief among investors.
Entos Pharmaceuticals Passes Significant Enrollment Milestone in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of its COVID-19 DNA Vaccine
EDMONTON, Alberta & OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines with its Fusogenix proteolipid vehicle (PLV) nucleic acid delivery platform, and Centre National de Recherche et de Formation sur le Paludisme (CNRFP), the Burkina Faso site team lead by Dr. Gansane Adama, announced today that enrollment is now complete into the single and two-dose cohorts of the Phase 2 clinical trial of Covigenix VAX-001-1b (Covigenix), its COVID-19 DNA vaccine. A total of 268 participants are enrolled in the study at two sites in Burkina Faso. The phase 2 trial in Burkina Faso is managed by Clinical Pharma Solutions Inc. based in Ontario, Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005141/en/ Phase 2 Clinical Trial Participant (Photo credit: CNRFP)
technologynetworks.com
A New Model Proposes an Autoimmune Model of Alzheimer's
Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network, have proposed a new mechanistic model (AD2) for Alzheimer's, looking at it not as a brain disease, but as a chronic autoimmune condition that attacks the brain. This novel research is published today, in Alzheimer's & Dementia. "We...
getnews.info
Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market
DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hepatic Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatic Cirrhosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market...
NIH Director's Blog
Item of Interest: NICHD researchers collaborate with basic scientists to understand rare, fatal childhood neurological disorder
NICHD researchers conducting a clinical study of patients with a rare, fatal neurological disorder have partnered with basic scientists to find better ways to understand the disease, monitor its progression, and ultimately find treatments. CLN3 disease appears to result from the failure to clear a buildup of fatty compounds from...
Comments / 0