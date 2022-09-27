ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

WJHL

Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
KINGSPORT, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Kingsport, TN
WJHL

Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Candidates: Kate Craig for Tennessee Senate District 3

News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election. Below is the response we received from Kate Craig, who is running for the Tennessee Senate District 3 seat. Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
#Auction#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Lakeway Christian Schools
WJHL

New boat ramp coming to Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall

(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
WJHL

New to Town: La Casa Vieja

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
LEBANON, VA
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Thousands attend Covered Bridge Days 2022

Covered Bridge Days 2022 drew thousands of visitors to Elizabethton for two Kick-Off Concerts and entertainment and fun that extended throughout the weekend. Dancers, exhibits, crafts, music, concerts, a butterfly experience and fun filled the Covered Bridge Park Friday through Sunday. (Photos courtesy Elizabethton Parks and Rec and Brandon Hyde)
ELIZABETHTON, TN

