Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive
KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
Meet the Candidates: Kate Craig for Tennessee Senate District 3
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election. Below is the response we received from Kate Craig, who is running for the Tennessee Senate District 3 seat. Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. […]
New boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
WYSH AM 1380
Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall
(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more...
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
993thex.com
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office receives fifth accreditation award
The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office received its fifth accreditation from the VA Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. According to the department, they have been re-accredited each time the process comes around every four years, since their first in 2006. This process includes a team of assessors spending days...
New to Town: La Casa Vieja
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
The night the lights go on in Jonesborough: Crockett stadium set for Friday homecoming game
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for homecoming, the David Crockett High School Pioneer football team will race onto a field Friday of brand new synthetic turf, under just completed banks of LED lights. It’s the first major upgrade to the 51-year-old school’s stadium and will allow Pioneer fans to witness the team’s first […]
Kingsport Times-News
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
wcyb.com
Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
elizabethton.com
Thousands attend Covered Bridge Days 2022
Covered Bridge Days 2022 drew thousands of visitors to Elizabethton for two Kick-Off Concerts and entertainment and fun that extended throughout the weekend. Dancers, exhibits, crafts, music, concerts, a butterfly experience and fun filled the Covered Bridge Park Friday through Sunday. (Photos courtesy Elizabethton Parks and Rec and Brandon Hyde)
