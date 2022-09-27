Read full article on original website
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview
Texas Tech vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Texas Tech (3-1), Kansas State (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Texas Tech vs Kansas State Game...
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders
On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
The Morning Stake | 2022.09.29
Anyway, given that success, I’m obviously going out on a ledge here. Texas Tech has consistently been one of the best programs in the Big 12 over the last few years, and Adams has the program on an upward trajectory. However, there’s also a changing landscape within the league that should be accounted for. Kansas will again be a force. Baylor will be Baylor. Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State TCU and West Virginia should all have tourney-caliber teams. The Big 12 is laughably loaded.
Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice
Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
Big 12 Commish Announces Punishment for Texas Tech’s Field Storm
Brett Yormark disciplined the university in response to the actions of Red Raiders fans following Saturday’s overtime win over Texas.
Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season
Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
How do you stay safe in a dog attack? Lubbock expert explains
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning a woman was attacked by several vicious dogs at Hodges Park. A dog trainer shared with Everythinglubbock.com what you should do if you are out in public with your furry friend and a vicious unwanted visitor approaches you. “The main thing is just to turn the other way, and […]
39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
