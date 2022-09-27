ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

College Football News

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Texas Tech (3-1), Kansas State (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Texas Tech vs Kansas State Game...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
MANHATTAN, KS
footballscoop.com

How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma

The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders

On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

The Morning Stake | 2022.09.29

Anyway, given that success, I’m obviously going out on a ledge here. Texas Tech has consistently been one of the best programs in the Big 12 over the last few years, and Adams has the program on an upward trajectory. However, there’s also a changing landscape within the league that should be accounted for. Kansas will again be a force. Baylor will be Baylor. Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State TCU and West Virginia should all have tourney-caliber teams. The Big 12 is laughably loaded.
LUBBOCK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice

Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season

Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
KVOE

Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe

Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
OLPE, KS
