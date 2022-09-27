Read full article on original website
Calhoun Dispatch Authority signs agreement with Motorola for system and radio upgrades
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The leadership for the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority announced on Tuesday they had signed an agreement with Motorola for a system solution and hundreds of portable radios, which they say will improve communications for first responders countywide. The proposal and contract were approved...
Teens involved in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek formally charged
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two teens involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in Battle Creek a week ago that killed a 2-year-old boy were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges on Monday, September 26. According to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and...
