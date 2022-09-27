SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A same-sex couple has become the first in Iowa to adopt children from a tribe, something that has only been done in a few states. "When we got married, we decided adoption/foster care was the route we wanted to go. And we got the first call for foster placement. And it was two little kiddos," Bradley Delfs described.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO