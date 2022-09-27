Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Gusty winds are expected today
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Temperatures are set to slowly warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs today will manage to return to the mid-70s, thanks in part to gusty winds. Winds could gust to over 35 mph today, which will increase our wildfire risk across the region.
siouxlandnews.com
The first frost of the season has formed in Siouxland
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Many across Siouxland are going to wake up to frosty conditions this morning! Overnight our temperatures fell to near or even below freezing, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory for the majority of central and eastern Siouxland until 8:00 A.M. Wednesday.
siouxlandnews.com
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
siouxlandnews.com
Mid-American Energy sending help to Southern states
SIOUX CITY, IA — An Iowa utility company, sending crews South to help restore power after Ian passes through. Mid-American Energy says it's sending about eighty employees, along with trucks and equipment, to Georgia, to help restore power. Those crews, made up of volunteers from across Mid-American's service area,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
AAA: Iowans booking travel plans earlier this year
Two months away from the holiday season, Iowans are already booking travel plans, according to a new survey from AAA. AAA says 77 percent of Iowans will finalize plans for Thanksgiving by the end of this month while a total of 78 percent will finalize Christmas plans by the end of October.
siouxlandnews.com
Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City native riding out Hurricane Ian on Florida's gulf coast
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City native who now lives in Florida says he's going to be riding out Hurricane Ian, which is heading straight to the sunshine state. Joesph Douglas has lived right outside of Orlando, Florida, in Deltona, since 2004. He moved there right after Hurricane...
siouxlandnews.com
Couple from Sioux City first to go through a Tribal Customary Adoption in Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A same-sex couple has become the first in Iowa to adopt children from a tribe, something that has only been done in a few states. "When we got married, we decided adoption/foster care was the route we wanted to go. And we got the first call for foster placement. And it was two little kiddos," Bradley Delfs described.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota minimum wage to increase January 1st
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota state minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 effective Jan. 1, 2023. South Dakota implements this annual increase as established by SDCL 60-11-3.2, a law passed by the South Dakota Legislature that took effect on Jan. 1, 2016. The hourly...
siouxlandnews.com
'We are fully prepared,' South Carolina governor says of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with several other state officials, held a news briefing on Hurricane Ian Tuesday afternoon to address the potential impacts the storm could bring to the area. McMaster emphasized that the state is prepared. We are fully prepared for...
siouxlandnews.com
Democratic challenger for Iowa's 4th District holds lunch meet-up in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Democrat challenging Congressman Randy Feenstra for Iowa's 4th Congressional District made a stop in Sioux City Tuesday. Ryan Melton of Nevada attended the Siouxland Progressive Women's lunch meeting at Famous Dave's in Downtown Sioux City. He spoke to the group about why he's challenging first-term Republican Congressman Feenstra.
siouxlandnews.com
Updated website available for Iowans to prepare ahead of the November 8 general election
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — VoterReady.Iowa.gov is a one-stop shop for Iowa voters. They can register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, track the status of their request, look up their polling place, and find important dates and deadlines for the election all in one place.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karom Bol
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted for Federal drug and gun crimes. Karom Bol is wanted by the Marshals for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and firearms offenses. Bol is 19 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds.
siouxlandnews.com
Noem proposing grocery tax cut should she win another term as South Dakota governor
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing another major tax cut should she win a second term this November. "Today, we are cutting taxes. The largest tax cut in South Dakota's history," Gov. Noem said in her announcement. "It'll be over $100 million worth of tax cuts that will go directly into families to help them with their budgets."
siouxlandnews.com
SCCSD families racking up debt in school lunch money 21 days into the school year
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Most parents are fronting the cost of school lunches again, some with a negative balance in the lunchroom. USDA went away with the Universal Free Meals program this school year. Luze says families were still thrown off guard at the beginning of the school year...
Comments / 0