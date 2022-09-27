ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obsidious share video for new track Lake Of Afterlife

By Jerry Ewing
 2 days ago
Prog metal quartet Obsidious have shared a video for their brand new song Lake Of Afterlife , which you can watch below.

Lake Of Afterlife is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Iconic, which will be released through Season Of Mist on October 28.

"This song narrates, in first person, the experience of a person whose time has come, but who is being stopped by external factors," the band explain of Lake Of Afterlife . "And this person just wants to go in peace, that he has accepted his fate and does not want to suffer. It is a situation we have often seen of denial on the part of relatives of a person who is being kept alive, prolonging the inevitable.”

Obsidious formed when guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer and drummer Sebastian Lanser left German technical death metal quartet Obscura in 2020 due to musical differences, hooking up with vocalist Javi Perera.

Pre-order Iconic .

