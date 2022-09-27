3 men charged in burglary at Buster’s liquor store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after a robbery at a local liquor store.

One incident happened Aug. 5 at Buster’s Liquor, 191 S. Highland.

According to a police affidavit, 14 people broke into the store by smashing out the front glass windows.

Once inside, the suspects grabbed various liquors then fled in various Infiniti vehicles.

The store owner said over $10,000 worth of liquor was stolen and the store had over $1,000 in damage, records show.

A black Infiniti G37 with a temporary tag was seen leaving the scene with several suspects inside.

Prior to the Buster’s break-in, there were nearly 40 other liquor store burglaries with the same suspect and vehicle descriptions, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received information from a confidential informant that someone was selling stolen liquor from Buster’s out of an apartment on Alcy Road.

The person’s Facebook page showed unopened bottles of liquor for sale, according to police.

The next day, police executed a search warrant at the apartment and two people were detained.

The woman accused of selling the liquor admitted to selling it out of her apartment, police said.

She was shown pictures of the suspects who broke into Buster’s and another liquor store, Coda Liquor Store, on the same night.

Coda was burglarized approximately one hour before Buster’s, records show.

One of the suspects was identified as Kamerin Triggs.

The other person who was detained said he bought cases of liquor from someone off the street.

He identified Triggs as a suspect in the photos.

Investigators located the black Infiniti, which showed to be stolen, at the Hillview Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Hillview.

On Aug. 15, fingerprints belonging to Triggs showed up on two different plates on the Infiniti, according to police.

The next day, investigators received information from a source that a man suspected in a double shooting at the apartments was also a suspect in the Buster’s break-in.

He was taken into custody.

During an interview, he identified Triggs as another suspect, along with Jaylin Triplett, 19, and Carl Turner, 25.

The man said he saw all three men inside the apartments with cases of liquor, according to the affidavit.

All three are charged with charged with Burglary - Building; Theft of Property $10,000 - $60,000; and Vandalism $1,000 - $2,500, records show.

Turner was arrested on Sept. 16; Triggs and Triplett were both arrested Sept. 26.

