2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Projects Expected to Defy the Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the MetaCryp Network
As the bear market continues to gain momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have seen price drops alongside the rest of the market. Token holders are cautious as liquidity appears to be exiting the markets after crypto tokens saw price drops of up to 80%. Token holders can take advantage...
tipranks.com
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users
Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailycoin.com
SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project
SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
cryptonewsz.com
Uniglo (GLO), Evmos (EVMOS), And DeFiChain (DFI) Likely In The Top 10 List After Next Bull Run
Crypto investors eagerly await a market reversal as we enter the last quarter of 2022. One of the deepest corrections in history may finally come to an end in a few months. This is an excellent opportunity to invest in tokens like Uniglo (GLO), Evmos (EVMOS), and DeFiChain (DFI), which could be the frontrunners for the top 10 cryptos in the next bull run. Let’s take a look at what they bring to the table.
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
cryptonewsz.com
Re is Creating a Decentralized Global Insurance Market Using Avalanche
Re is in the due process of constructing a decentralized insurance marketplace by perching itself on the Avalanche platform. This will be on a global level. The exercise will help and assist in tokenizing reinsurance and open the doors for the opportunity of being in a position to reach out and connect with a multitude of institutions, many more than its existing ones.
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
dailycoin.com
Circle Introduces Cross-Chain Protocol to Launch USDC Stablecoin on Five New Blockchains
Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol that will enable the launch of its USDC stablecoin on five new blockchains. USDC to Launch on Five New Chains. Three weeks after the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, announced the...
cryptonewsz.com
Compound (COMP) Recovery Looks Strong for a Bull Run!
A compound is a platform to borrow and lend crypto assets without a central authority. The lenders are like investors who want to generate more value, but borrowers pay interest on the amount. The crypto assets enter into a liquidity pool where a series of smart contracts match the available loans and complete the process on this decentralized network.
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction is Launched
On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
cryptonewsz.com
Maker Price Breaches $720; What Will MKR Be Worth in 2022?
Maker DAO and its corresponding stablecoin DAI have been under strict scrutiny as LUNA’s stablecoin declines and impact other similar projects. Holding Maker allows you to have a say in the governance of Maker DAO and Maker Protocol by using voting rights for token holdings. In turn, Maker allows users indirect control over the DAI stablecoin, turning the entire process of creating stablecoin into a complex affair and reducing security challenges.
NEWSBTC
The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?
If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
TechCrunch
Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge
Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
cryptonewsz.com
Optimism Going Live on the OpenSea NFT Marketplace
Optimism recently announced completing its integration with OpenSea. The L2 Ethereum scaling solution is accessible on the OpenSea NFT marketplace. The announcement made OpenSea the sixth platform to integrate Optimism after Polygon, Klatyn, Solana, Arbitrum, and Ethereum. Users learned about the final integration confirmation through OpenSea’s official Twitter account.
cryptonewsz.com
Coopahtroopa Introduces Coop Records Fund
Coopahtroopa, the founder of Coop Records, recently announced a 10 million dollar early-stage fund. Coop Records Fund I will be used to help next-gen music projects grow their reach. According to the latest announcement by Coop Records, the project acts as a hybrid between a record label, an incubator, and...
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask adopts custodial features for NFT-hungry institutional investors
Institutional investment is pouring into the crypto world, notably the nonfungible token (NFT) scene. In a reaction to the influx, MetaMask Institutional announced another addition to its custodial services offerings for institutional-level clients. MetaMask’s partnership with NFT management and storage service Cobo aims to create a “one-stop platform” for large...
