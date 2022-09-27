Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
kitco.com
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today
Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
Is the bitcoin winter beginning to thaw out?
It's been a cold, hard crypto winter. But signs of a thaw, spurred on by global currency chaos, are beginning to appear.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Veteran Crypto Trader Points to ‘Ultimate Area’ to Buy $ADA
Popular crypto trader and market analyst Michaël van de Poppe has shared the “ultimate area” to buy the native token of smart contract platform Cardano, $ADA, after the network underwent its highly-anticipated Vasil hard fork. In a tweet shared with van de Poppe’s over 600,000 followers on...
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
cryptoglobe.com
Pantera Capital CEO on Why Investing in DeFi Is a ‘Really, Really Asymmetric Trade’
Dan Morehead, CEO and Co-CIO of crypto investment firm Pantera Capital, talked about why he is so bullish on decentralized finance (DeFi) during an interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal at the SALT New York 2022 conference. On September 12, according to a report by The Daily Hodl, Morehead...
cryptoglobe.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Explains Why ‘DeFi Is Going To Win’
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz talked about why he is so bullish on decentralized finance (DeFi) while appearing as part of a panel at the SALT New York 2022 conference. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com
Two Crypto Assets Soar 40% or More in Just One Week, Far Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum
Two altcoins are up by at least 40% this week while the two leading cryptos by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), stall. XRP and fan-engagement token Chiliz (CHZ) are up by 14% and 9%, respectively, in the last 24 hours alone. XRP is up by 48% in the...
