Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Benzinga

Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano: Veteran Crypto Trader Points to ‘Ultimate Area’ to Buy $ADA

Popular crypto trader and market analyst Michaël van de Poppe has shared the “ultimate area” to buy the native token of smart contract platform Cardano, $ADA, after the network underwent its highly-anticipated Vasil hard fork. In a tweet shared with van de Poppe’s over 600,000 followers on...
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
cryptoglobe.com

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Explains Why ‘DeFi Is Going To Win’

Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz talked about why he is so bullish on decentralized finance (DeFi) while appearing as part of a panel at the SALT New York 2022 conference. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
