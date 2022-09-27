Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Red Wings for First Win of Preseason
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Washington Capitals
“The Washington Capitals were competitive in the crowded Metropolitan Division. Alex Ovechkin’s ageless play and meteoric climb up the all-time goals list stole most of the headlines. The Caps iced one of the oldest teams in the NHL and bombed out early in the Stanley Cup playoffs.”. Can you...
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
Yardbarker
Lions' high-octane offense sets NFL record in loss to Vikings
Last season, the Detroit Lions were fortunate to score two touchdowns per game. Through three games this year, however, Detroit’s offense has been producing at a record-setting pace. As running back Jamaal Williams broke off a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 2:08 to go in the third quarter of Sunday’s...
