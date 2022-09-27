Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team
Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0. Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening. When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the...
WYFF4.com
Clemson University students react to possibility of 'Gameday' during Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1 when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. For many current students at Clemson, this will...
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson vs Wake Forest: Position Grades (Offense)
Game 4 is in the books after another crazy week of college football that saw two top ten teams go down. Despite a wild back-and-forth shootout, the Clemson Tigers stayed undefeated and earned another tombstone for the graveyard after taking down the No. 21 ranked Demon Deacons. Let’s take a look at how the offense performed this week.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Swinney Defends Nonconference Slate, Says ACC Atlantic 'Absolutely' One of Toughest Divisions In Country
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not only defended the Tigers' nonconference schedule but also went on record in calling the ACC Atlantic one of the toughest divisions in the country.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
Wolves keep close at Anderson
ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Hurricane Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. "In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15. Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!"
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15th ‘quick draw competition’ leads to death, sheriff’s office says
A person was killed in a shooting Friday night in Greer during a shooting competition.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Bobby
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby. Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday. It costs $95...
FOX Carolina
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
Comments / 0