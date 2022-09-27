ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team

Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0. Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening. When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the...
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson vs Wake Forest: Position Grades (Offense)

Game 4 is in the books after another crazy week of college football that saw two top ten teams go down. Despite a wild back-and-forth shootout, the Clemson Tigers stayed undefeated and earned another tombstone for the graveyard after taking down the No. 21 ranked Demon Deacons. Let’s take a look at how the offense performed this week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Dabo
Newberry Observer

Wolves keep close at Anderson

ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Hurricane Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. "In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15. Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!"
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Nc State#Yankees#American Football#College Football#Wake Forest#Wr#Notre Dame
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

WCU student worker fired following union creation

Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
CULLOWHEE, NC
ourstate.com

Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Bobby

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby. Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday. It costs $95...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy