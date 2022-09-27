Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His Dad
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank Robber
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!
NewsTimes
Norwalk adjusts Middle School Choice initiative amid parent complaints
NORWALK — The school district is adjusting its new Middle School Choice initiative amid concerns raised by parents. In a statement, the school system explained that a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because it heard "from our families that they desired more engagement and conversation regarding this subject."
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case
BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
ctexaminer.com
Educators Reject New Guidance Allowing Exceptions for Dual Instruction
HARTFORD – Educators gathered at the Capitol Wednesday to denounce a hybrid learning model previously banned by the state and to demand that the Department of Education listen to teachers. During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly made changes to public education statutes. Citing findings of disengaged students...
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
wshu.org
Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief. The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High...
Register Citizen
Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider
GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
Register Citizen
Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting
NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
Register Citizen
Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013
BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Middle school announcement inspires call to oust BoE Chairman, plan to protest
NORWALK, Conn. — A petition to “remove” Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten. A call for a protest at City Hall. Both are inspired by a school district move toward Middle School Choice. An announcement sent Friday to fifth grade students’ families inspired angry comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education and a Monday post on the NPS Facebook page generated a similar response.
Register Citizen
Trumbull veteran center not awarded latest round of state grants: 'We're going to be OK'
TRUMBULL — The town's new Veterans and First Responders Center was one of many projects that sought funding through the state's Small Town Economic Assistance Program. But when the program — which delivers grants to small towns for economic development, community conservation, and quality-of-life capital projects — announced the list of the 77 projects that would receive funding this round, Trumbull and the veterans center weren't on it.
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
Register Citizen
Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops
A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
Register Citizen
Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park
FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
newcanaanite.com
Disorderly Charge for New Canaan Man, 32
Police late Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Heritage Hill Road man and charged him with disorderly conduct. At about 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the residence regarding a domestic dispute between the man and another person at the home, accordiong to a police report. There, police conducted...
Register Citizen
Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects
SHELTON — The city’s downtown revitalization received a financial boost from the state of Connecticut. Shelton has received two Small Town Economic Assistance Program, or STEAP, grants totaling $240,000 — with $120,000 going toward the extension of the Housatonic Riverwalk on Canal Street and $120,000 toward creation of Shelton Canal Lock Park.
New Jersey Globe
Newark official gets two years in prison
A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees
The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport officials, former councilwoman sued by family of murdered man
BRIDGEPORT – The family of a young city man, who died two years ago after being shot in a Barnum Avenue club, claims a former councilwoman and a number of city officials are responsible for the man’s death. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court, the family of...
Register Citizen
Newhallville, Hamden neighbors still fighting APT Foundation methadone clinic proposal
NEW HAVEN — More than nine months after the APT Foundation bought the former Achievement First Elm City College Preparatory at 794 Dixwell Ave. in Newhallville, neighbors are still fighting to keep the agency from moving several of its facilities -- including a methadone clinic -- into the neighborhood.
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
