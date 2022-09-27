ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Norwalk adjusts Middle School Choice initiative amid parent complaints

NORWALK — The school district is adjusting its new Middle School Choice initiative amid concerns raised by parents. In a statement, the school system explained that a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because it heard "from our families that they desired more engagement and conversation regarding this subject."
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case

BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Educators Reject New Guidance Allowing Exceptions for Dual Instruction

HARTFORD – Educators gathered at the Capitol Wednesday to denounce a hybrid learning model previously banned by the state and to demand that the Department of Education listen to teachers. During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly made changes to public education statutes. Citing findings of disengaged students...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalkers protest outside City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
Norwalk, CT
Health
Norwalk, CT
Education
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
wshu.org

Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief. The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider

GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting

NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013

BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
DARIEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#A Separation#Norwalk Public Schools#Nps
Nancy on Norwalk

Middle school announcement inspires call to oust BoE Chairman, plan to protest

NORWALK, Conn. — A petition to “remove” Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten. A call for a protest at City Hall. Both are inspired by a school district move toward Middle School Choice. An announcement sent Friday to fifth grade students’ families inspired angry comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education and a Monday post on the NPS Facebook page generated a similar response.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull veteran center not awarded latest round of state grants: 'We're going to be OK'

TRUMBULL — The town's new Veterans and First Responders Center was one of many projects that sought funding through the state's Small Town Economic Assistance Program. But when the program — which delivers grants to small towns for economic development, community conservation, and quality-of-life capital projects — announced the list of the 77 projects that would receive funding this round, Trumbull and the veterans center weren't on it.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
BROOKFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park

FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
FAIRFIELD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Disorderly Charge for New Canaan Man, 32

Police late Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Heritage Hill Road man and charged him with disorderly conduct. At about 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the residence regarding a domestic dispute between the man and another person at the home, accordiong to a police report. There, police conducted...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects

SHELTON — The city’s downtown revitalization received a financial boost from the state of Connecticut. Shelton has received two Small Town Economic Assistance Program, or STEAP, grants totaling $240,000 — with $120,000 going toward the extension of the Housatonic Riverwalk on Canal Street and $120,000 toward creation of Shelton Canal Lock Park.
SHELTON, CT
New Jersey Globe

Newark official gets two years in prison

A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
NEWARK, NJ
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy