ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Paris Fashion Week showcasing 107 houses over 9 days

By THOMAS ADAMSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bJm5_0iBpJdP700
1 of 31

PARIS (AP) — Paris is the center of the global luxury industry this week with Tuesday marking the first major day of ready-to-wear shows. Powerhouses Saint Laurent and Dior are among some 107 brands showcasing spring-summer 2023 collections at Paris Fashion Week. Here are some highlights so far:

DIOR’S NOSTALGIC PALACE

Guests including Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike and Emma Raducanu looked curiously at a decaying palace recreated inside an annex of the Tuileries Gardens. Vines crept through Renaissance doors, over fading wooden cornices and down weathered columns to evoke the mystery of bygone times.

The brand explained: Based loosely on the Dior headquarters on Avenue Montaigne, the set was also inspired by Catherine of Medicis, the Renaissance queen who moved to the Tuileries in the 16th century. She had the famed gardens and a palace built on the site that has since been razed. Catherine also brought heels, corsets and Italian Burano lace to the French court — picked up by Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri in this thoughtful show of 84 looks, heavy on black and white.

Writhing dancers performed alongside ribbed corsets, high Renaissance waists and lashings of lace encircling the dusty palatial runway.

Despite contemporary features such as sheeny fabrics and utilitarian toggles, Chiuri’s aesthetic rarely strayed from the history books. And to sublime effect -- it made for Dior’s strongest show in seasons.

Heavy (15)80’s Renaissance ruching and ruffles ran down one skirt that was topped by a black “chainmail” vest that could have been worn at the YMCA in the (19)80’s. A LBD was gloriously anachronistic with a skirt that ballooned out like the top of a full skirt, but reined in with sporty toggles.

___

BOTTER’S STOMPING SNEAKERS

Sartorial met the aquatic on Tuesday at Botter’s co-ed show of crisp lapels, boxy jackets and poetical cutaways. They graced brightly colored suits.

Statement stomping sneakers — again, in vivid colors — provided contrasts with trendy suit-ware sometimes sporting marbled lines to evoke sea creatures’ tentacles.

Distressed double denim continued the underwater vibe on one male model who plodded down the runway with a blue knitted mask over his entire face, and transparent globules over his hands. It made him look as if he had been attacked by a jellyfish. Or Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh’s show may have been another dig at the coronavirus pandemic.

___

YSL IS ABOUT SEXY HOODS

Dramatic 80s shoulders, column silhouettes — and hoods — harked from the heyday of the late Yves Saint Laurent at the Parisian stalwart’s Tuesday evening show, all set to the twinkle of the Eiffel Tower.

The house founder fastidiously turned the “capuche” into one of his most iconic styles -- originally inspired by the tubular sheath donned by dancer Martha Graham for her 1930 choreography Lamentation. So Saint Laurent would likely have looked fondly upon the offering by designer Anthony Vaccarello, who took this hood style and ran -- or strutted -- with it.

A 90s refinement infused the glaringly 80s capuches that came in muted or caramel tones — hues also reminiscent of that garish era. This hood formed the base silhouette of many pared-down ensembles, which contrasted with statement gold earrings or large wooden bracelets, and oozed sex appeal. Heavy open wool coats and regal trenches, which caressed the floor, created a rectangular window frame through which to see the pants in some clever fashion theater. Elsewhere, short turtlenecks on figure hugging jerseys evoked an aesthetic that screamed sensual pleasure.

___

VAQUERA BRINGS STARS AND STRIPES TO PARIS

A flash of American funk graced Paris for Monday’s installment of fashion week — a day reserved for up-and-comers. Vaquera, who came to prominence five years ago in New York with a U.S. flag gown with massive train, moved this season across the pond and was a highlight.

Designers Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee mixed their edgy styles with looks that moved in a more commercial direction for spring-summer. Distressed denim, the punk exuberance and corsetry of Vivienne Westwood’s heyday and lashings of Americana references — like a loose sheeny biker jacket — defined the often-saleable 31-look display.

The U.S. flag made its runway return, here as a sheer shawl that led down to a fabulous ballooning parachute skirt.

LANCOME’S LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

The first major party of the season celebrated one of Paris’ most iconic perfume and cosmetic brands: Lancome. A stone staircase dappled in colored light led VIP guests including model Noemie Lenoir into the palatial Petit Palais venue by the banks of the Seine River Monday night.

This season Lancome, owned by L’Oreal, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its best-selling French perfume “La Vie Est Belle” — or “life is beautiful.” Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio also made the party in the famous art museum in a black mini with frills.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Matty Bovan energizes Milan fashion, Armani offers elegance

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week closed Sunday after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal, with more designers of color represented than ever and a host of new talent making their debuts at major fashion houses. The Italian fashion council was promoting sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night recognizing progress in practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint. Even while the fashion world was raising awareness about sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth, multiple times in one day, in an already gridlocked city. Even biking proved a challenge with few bike lanes on the routes. Fashion week closed as Italians went to the polls for an unseasonal parliamentary election that could push Italian politics sharply toward the right, something on the minds of many in the fashion world who have advocated for migrant rights and a law that would criminalize hate crimes against homosexuals, women and the disabled.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
France 24

Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week

The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Anthony Vaccarello
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Sara Sampaio
WWD

They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s.  As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

In Germany, Meghan Markle Wears All-American Design, With a Touch of French Luxury

LONDON — Like mother-in-law, like daughter-in-law. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe has so far been filled with nods to her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales who died 25 years ago last week.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 The duchess is visiting Europe with her husband Prince Harry, and attended an Invictus Games event on Tuesday afternoon in Dusseldorf, Germany. The couple were there to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, which were delayed due to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Design#French Fashion#Dior#Renaissance#Avenue Montaigne#Italian#Burano
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Jockstrap, 'Bares All' for 'Interview' Magazine

Kim Kardashian sets out to prove that any accessory can be stylish! The 41-year-old reality star poses wearing a jockstrap for the American Dream issue of Interview magazine. Standing in front of an American flag, Kim, who sports blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the photo shoot, pairs the protective undergarment with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that are pulled down, baring her bum. The cover story is appropriately titled, "Kim Kardashian Bares All."
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week

Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy