ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Death toll in Bangladesh pilgrim boat capsize rises to 66

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0iBpJYwM00

Rescuers in northern Bangladesh on Tuesday found more bodies from an overcrowded boat with Hindu pilgrims that capsized in one of the country's worst recent river disasters, pushing the death toll to 66, officials said.

At least 15 more people are still unaccounted for, said Dipankar Roy, a senior government official in Panchagarh district, where the boat capsized on Sunday.

About 100 pilgrims were crossing the River Karatoa in Boda area to celebrate a religious festival in a temple when their boat overturned, according to video footage in local media. Just before the accident, onlookers from the river bank were shouting at the boatmen to navigate carefully.

Local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda said the search would continue.

The Hindu community, the second largest in the Muslim-majority nation, is gearing up to celebrate one of its largest religious festivals — Durga Puja — next month.

Some 32,000 pandals were being prepared across Bangladesh, where idols of goddess Durga will be set up to worship during the festival. Authorities have ordered tight security for the temples and makeshift pandals because past celebrations were marred by communal violence in some places.

About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Bangladesh are Hindu.

Boat accidents are common because of poor navigation, overcrowding and lax law enforcement in the delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Last year, a ferry capsize killed at least 34 people while a fire on another ferry left at least 39 people dead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Capsized#Pilgrims#Hindu Temple#Accident#Muslim#Durga Puja
The Independent

Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region

At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan as officials warn floodwaters could take ‘six months to recede’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has arrived in Pakistan to support victims of the historic flooding, which has affected more than 33 million people. Television footage from Pakistani media shows Ms Jolie, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where flooding has killed 692 people in the past three months.The climate crisis has led to catastrophic flooding in the country, with the death toll now at 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women. Officials have warned that it could take “up to six months...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers. Authorities said 90 people had been detained. A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Oslo to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by Iran’s morality police. Several were shouting, others had Kurdish flags around their shoulders. Some called for freedom for Kurdistan, women’s freedom and shouted the name of Amini. Police in the Norwegian capital said “many people were behaving violently.” Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on Sept. 16. The Iranian police said she died of a heart attack and wasn’t mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account. The Oslo clashes came as protests over her death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists

VICAM, Mexico -- Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday, and the Yaqui Indigenous people of northern Mexico are still mourning the killing of water-defense leader Tomás Rojo found dead in June 2021. The...
ADVOCACY
getnews.info

Turkey Visa for Afghan, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Bhutan Citizens

Turkey is the destination of the world. It’s the perfect combination of Europe and Asia, bringing you multiple cultures and civilizations at once. Turkish visa for Afghans is now available online. The Turkey e-Visa application is fast, efficient and 100% electronic. Afghan citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa to enter Turkey for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Turkey visa from Afghanistan is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Afghan citizens traveling to the country for short stays. Afghanistan eVisa holders can visit Turkey for a variety of tourism and business purposes for up to 30 days.
WORLD
BBC

Harjot Kaur Bhamra: Bihar IAS officer mocks schoolgirl's sanitary pad request

A female civil servant's response to a schoolgirl's request for free sanitary pads has sparked backlash in India. The teenager made the request at a workshop organised with Unicef in the eastern state of Bihar. The official responded by saying the girl would soon expect the government to provide free...
INDIA
AFP

Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricket star

Nepali police have sought help from Interpol to locate the country's fugitive suspended national cricket captain, they said Tuesday. After the arrest warrant was issued he was suspended as captain of the national team and he pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League, where he was playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Estimating long-term spatial distribution of Plodia interpunctella in various food facilities at Rajshahi Municipality, Bangladesh, through pheromone-baited traps

The Indian meal moth, Plodia interpunctella (HÃ¼bner), feeds on a wide range of commodities in most regions of the world. The present study presents six years of monitoring data for P. interpunctella in pheromone-baited traps by analyzing the trends of spatial variability, in five food facilities located in the Rajshahi municipality area of Bangladesh. We also tracked insect incidence at different spatial scales and evaluated the impact of food facility types and storage structures on insect populations. Our model showed an aggregated distribution pattern for P. interpunctella. Population patterns of P. interpunctella varied significantly among facilities. The highest number of moths captured was recorded in a grain retailer located at Municipal market, followed by a grain warehouse at Harian, pulse mill at Kazla, flour mill at Sapura and grocery shop at Katakhali. The population fluctuation of P. interpunctella moths was similar among the different locations tested, while there were no captures during the winter period. Our results indicate that long-term monitoring in a wide range of areas can be used to indicate population outbursts, under an area-wide management strategy.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Cyprus drivers fill up in breakaway north as prices soar

The queue of Greek Cypriot motorists waiting to cross a checkpoint into breakaway northern Cyprus is much longer than it used to be -- a plummeting Turkish lira means cheaper petrol prices there. But for the past several months, congestion at the checkpoints means it is now more common to have to wait half an hour to cross the narrow UN-controlled buffer zone.
TRAFFIC
ABC News

ABC News

845K+
Followers
180K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy