I was the director of a charitable organization for more than two decades. I had a couple come in for assistance and they demanded that I change our application process to eliminate race and ethnicity. They said the question was offensive. I told them the reason we gathered that information was to satisfy federal grant requirements. They ask if they were going to have to get an attorney. I replied that they probably would have to do so. They did not, of course. If I had a dollar for every time someone threatened us with an attorney or threatened to go to the newspapers, I would be rich. This employee in this article was fortunate enough to have a friend to represent him. That attorney will get his fee paid in addition to his client’s bonus, if they win. Most people don’t have the luxury of an attorney friend. My agency had attorneys who did pro bono work for us. They helped us create our application.
I generally roll my eyes at the simpletons who try to discredit news agencies as "fake" whenever that source publishes anything the reader disagrees with, no matter how well documented the piece is. But... REALLY, "NEWS"week?! You're printing a long piece that is based entirely on a single unsubstantiated bit of social media gossip?! I wasn't aware that you had merged with TMZ.
How can 63% say one thing, 63% say something else and another 57% say something totally different. That's right, I forgot it a NEWSWEEK article. Fake news.
Comments / 23