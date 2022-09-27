Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Path Update, Tracker as Storm Rampages Through Florida
Florida will face further "catastrophic" flooding on Thursday as Hurricane Ian, which has knocked out power to more than 2.4 million people, continues east.
Florida Power Outage Map, Update as Hurricane Ian Leaves 2M Without Power
The storm has hindered emergency efforts overnight, forcing rescue operations to wait until the morning.
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
Pictures of Hurricane Ian Aftermath Show Damage and Flooding in Florida
Hurricane Ian is expected to emerge over Atlantic waters later on Thursday, per the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: South Carolina Under Hurricane Warning
Ian has now weakened to a tropical storm, but left millions without power and caused devastating floods across Florida. Follow for the latest.
How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian—Here's Where You Can Donate
Many people across Florida are grappling with flooding and damaged homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian Track Shifts South, Florida Gulf Coast Could See Historic Storm Surge
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian show the massive storm will make landfall in Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening devastation for much of the state, authorities said Tuesday. “In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm
What Hurricane Ian Looked Like Inside, Explained in Beautiful Description
Scientists have told Newsweek that the eye of the storm would have been quite different from the chaos it caused on the ground in Florida.
Fact Check: Did Elephant Seal Appear on Florida Street After Hurricane Ian?
The video has been viewed more than 11 million times on Twitter with many questioning whether this is really the work of Hurricane Ian.
Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida, says FEMA prepared for Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON – As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for a federal disaster declaration ahead of the storm Tuesday and says resources to help Floridians are on the move. Biden was supposed to visit South Florida Tuesday, but his trip was postponed.
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
Ian shifts slightly south and west, on way to Sarasota County as a major hurricane
After rapidly intensifying to major hurricane strength, Ian has made landfall in western Cuba with 125 mph winds. The storm will continue to gain intensity during the next couple of days and is forecast to become a Category 4 behemoth.
Hurricane Ian Death Toll 'In the Hundreds,' Says Florida Sheriff
The full impact of the gigantic storm over Florida and an exact death toll is not yet known.
Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane
The storm, which could turn into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida’s gulf coast, could be 500 miles wide — making it potentially larger than Hurricane Irma.
International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
