New fears as man dies of Ebola weeks after six deaths from ‘strange illness’
A NEW Ebola outbreak has been declared as one man tragically dies. The unnamed 24-year-old tested positive for a "relatively rare Sudan strain" of the deadly condition in Uganda. This comes just weeks after six other people in the same area — including three children — died after suffering what...
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Fact Check: Does Video Show 'Blast in Beijing' Amid China's Xi Coup Rumors?
Dramatic footage of huge explosions were linked to unverified rumors of a coup in China, but where and when did it really happen?
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
America is skeptical of the ‘dark horse’ COVID vaccine others abroad can’t get enough of
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Schwenksville, Penn., on Aug. 1. Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine received long-sought U.S. emergency-use authorization in July, but use is likely to be limited. Nearly 225 million Americans are considered fully COVID vaccinated by the U.S....
What Is the EV-D68 Virus? Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Kids Safe
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Health Alert Network (HAN) advisory notice on Sept. 9 regarding enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a severe respiratory illness found primarily in children. According to the CDC's release, healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions of the United States flagged to the...
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
Putin Is Testing the Limits of China's Friendship
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stress-testing the limits of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week after taking the first steps in formally annexing pro-Russian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Each of the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia declared landslide victories on...
A CIA doctor investigating the mysterious Havana syndrome says he got symptoms of the illness himself
A CIA doctor dispatched to investigate the so-called Havana syndrome opened up about his own illness. The anonymous doctor told CNN he started experiencing symptoms of the syndrome himself while in Cuba. Experts aren't sure what causes the syndrome, but the leading theory involves electromagnetic waves. A doctor has opened...
Army Major Was Willing to Give Russia Info Until U.S. Declared War: DOJ
""Until the United States actually declares war against Russia, I'm able to help as much as I want," Major Jamie Lee Henry told an undercover FBI agent.
Why COVID isn’t the flu (yet) in one brutal graph
Since COVID first hit the U.S., some have argued that the nascent disease is no more dangerous than the flu, which sweeps the U.S. every fall and winter. “This is a flu. This is like a flu,” former President Donald Trump insisted at a Feb. 26, 2020, press briefing, just as the virus hit the U.S. “It’s a little like a regular flu that we have flu shots for.”
Vietnam dengue fever update: 224,771 cases, 92 deaths
To date, Vietnam health authorities report 224,771 total dengue fever cases, including 92 deaths across the country since the beginning of the year. This is an increase of 13,383 cases and five deaths reported here 10 days ago. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases and...
North Korea Fires Missiles Hours After Kamala Harris Praises 'Alliance'
Harris was intending to refer to South Korea when she praised America's "alliance" with North Korea.
Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Paralyzing Illness Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple...
Does COVID Infection Carry a Small Risk of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Researchers in Germany say they cannot rule out a small risk for key symptoms of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) in children who had a COVID-19 infection. In a cross-sectional study involving more than 600 children, a crude analysis found that clustered ME/CFS symptoms were more frequently reported in those...
Feds say Maryland doctors tried giving U.S. military medical records to Russia
Two doctors from Maryland have been federally indicted for allegedly trying to provide U.S. military members' medical information to the Russian government.
Asthma Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Asthma is one of the most common and costly diseases in the United States. By 2020, over 25 million people were living with asthma. In addition, over 10 million asthma attacks, which can be life-threatening, occurred in 2020. People living with asthma spend upwards of $3,000 more per year on...
China and Russia to Deepen Defense Ties—Military
The Chinese and Russian naval and air forces have conducted a number of joint training exercises this year.
