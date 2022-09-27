ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government backs proposed restrictions on MPs’ second jobs

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0rJq_0iBpJQsY00

The Government has backed MPs’ plans that would tighten the rules around second jobs and consulting.

Earlier this year, the Commons Standards Committee published a report that included a number of recommendations for tightening the rules at Westminster , including an outright ban on MPs providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategy services.

The committee had sought views on whether restrictions should be placed on MPs’ outside earnings in a review of the MPs’ Code of Conduct last year.

It followed the outcry over the disclosures that Tory Owen Paterson broke the ban on paid lobbying by MPs while Conservative backbencher Sir Geoffrey Cox earned more than £900,000 last year from his work as a lawyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d92S9_0iBpJQsY00

In a response, published on Tuesday, the Government gave its backing to a proposed ban on MPs working as parliamentary advisers or consultants.

“The Government firmly believes that an MP’s primary job is and must be to serve their constituents and represent their interests in Parliament,” the response says.

“Members have a duty to their constituents and any outside work should be within reasonable limits, in order for an MP’s parliamentary duties to take priority.”

The Government was more lukewarm on a proposal that would see MPs who take on outside work required to have a written contract which explicitly states that their duties cannot include lobbying ministers or officials or providing advice on how to influence Parliament.

Citing “reservations” about “whether it is appropriate to regulate the terms of employment contracts between individual MPs and outside employer”, the Government said it did not agree with such a call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYCKX_0iBpJQsY00

The overall committee proposals should come before the Commons “as soon as possible”, the Government concluded.

The chairman of the Committee on Standards, Chris Bryant, said that the “ultimate decision” to introduce the changes to rules on MPs’ conduct lies with the Commons.

“For this reason, it is imperative that the House is able to consider the proposals as soon as possible.

“I urge the Government to bring forward the relevant motions to the House as soon as possible when the House returns in October so Members can debate and decide on these important changes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Truss accused of ‘repeatedly misleading’ public over energy bills

Liz Truss has been accused of “repeatedly misleading” the public by claiming no one will pay energy bills above £2,500.During her morning broadcast round, the prime minister told BBC Radio Kent the government had stepped in to ensure “nobody is paying fuel bills of more than £2,500”.She later repeated the claim to BBC Radio Leeds, telling the programme: “The action we've taken on energy bills will mean that Leeds and other people in West Yorkshire aren't going to be facing energy bills of £6,000 which is what was forecast, they're going to be, through the energy price guarantee, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bryant
The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Liz Cheney Proposes Bill to Stop Another Jan. 6 Attack

Outgoing Wyoming GOP rep. Liz Cheney has announced proposals for a new bill which would help prevent "another effort to steal a presidential election" in the wake of January 6. In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Cheney and Democrat congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (who are both part of...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Lofgren signals that stock trading ban will include Supreme Court justices

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) signaled in a letter to colleagues that legislation banning congressional lawmakers from trading stocks will include Supreme Court justices. Lofgren, the chair of the House Administration Committee, outlined a framework for “Combating Financial Conflicts of Interest and Restoring Public Faith and Trust in Government” in Thursday’s letter, with the first prong pertaining to a stock trading ban for “senior government officials,” their spouses and their dependent children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative#Parliament
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
Montana Free Press

Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano calls for 40 days of fasting to save flailing campaign

Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio. The call comes after Mr Mastriano’s rally in Harrisburg was poorly attended and his campaign fails to gain traction, The Philadelphia Inquirerreported.Mr Mastriano has often adopted the language of Christian nationalism and has come under fire for his far-right positions. Most recently, he faced criticism for saying in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. Mr Mastriano posted an image of hands open in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Author Dangarembga found guilty in Zimbabwe rights protest

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — World-renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga was found guilty Thursday of promoting public violence in her home country of Zimbabwe for participating in an anti-government protest in 2020 that called for reforms. She was fined around $120 and given a six-month suspended jail sentence. Dangarembga and another woman, Julie Barnes, were arrested after walking down a street in a suburb of the capital, Harare, holding a placard that read “We want better. Reform Our Institutions.” They were part of a low-key anti-government demonstration but were arrested and detained along with several others, who were also taken to court. The charges against Dangarembga have been criticized by rights groups as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent attempts to silence opposition in the long-troubled southern African country. Mnangagwa has been accused of responding with force to any criticism ahead of a presidential election next year.
PROTESTS
studyfinds.org

Neoliberals more likely to fall for a candidate’s meaningless ‘political BS’

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Listen to any political speech long enough, and there’s a good chance you’ll eventually hear some “political BS.” These generally meaningless phrases seem to say nothing and everything at the same time — like “to politically lead the people means to always fight for them.” Now, a new study finds certain voters appear to be more receptive to the fluff politicians throw out there, especially if they’re more right-wing in their opinions.
ELECTIONS
KRLD News Radio

A majority of U.S. voters feel Trump threatened democracy

A new poll has found that the actions of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election have left a lasting impact, with over half of U.S. voters saying they felt he threatened democracy. The poll found that 54% of U.S. voters thought his actions threatened democracy, while 38% said...
POTUS
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
Kansas Reflector

Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy