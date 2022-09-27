Lewis Capaldi performs rendition of Britney Spears’s hit ‘Everytime’

Lewis Capaldi performed a rendition of Britney Spears ’s hit song “Everytime” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge .

The Scottish singer was joined by a string section and pianist as he took to the stage to sing his cover of the 2003 single on Monday, 26 September.

Spears released the track on her fourth studio album “In The Zone,” which also included one of her biggest hits “Toxic.”

This footage shows Mr Capaldi’s performance.

