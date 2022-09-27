The latest Depp news is all that anyone wants to talk about. Since the defamation case with Amber Heard was televised like a reality television show for the world to see, it’s all anyone wants to talk about. What happened to Depp? What is happening now that it’s over and Heard was found guilty of defaming the star? More importantly, in the Johnny Depp news universe, what is Depp up to these days? Fans want to know all there is to know about him, and we get it. Right now, all the latest Depp news is about the Pirates of the Caribbean Six movie. Here’s what we know.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO