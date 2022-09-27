ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
SheKnows

Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers

It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman. Cruise became smitten with the Australian actress while filming Days of Thunder in 1989, so church leader David Miscavige and his colleague Greg Wilhere came...
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
RadarOnline

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Released From Jail Weeks After Crashing Pop Star's Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ troubled ex-husband Jason Alexander has been released from jail only weeks after breaking into the pop star’s LA home on her wedding day, Radar has learned.According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 40-year-old unemployed Louisiana native was recently released by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. As we previously reported, Alexander was arrested on June 9 after he crashed Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari. In the days before the ceremony, Alexander went on an Instagram posting spree where he accused the people around Britney of a massive conspiracy. He claimed that despite her being out of the conservatorship...
TVOvermind

What’s the Latest Johnny Depp News?

The latest Depp news is all that anyone wants to talk about. Since the defamation case with Amber Heard was televised like a reality television show for the world to see, it’s all anyone wants to talk about. What happened to Depp? What is happening now that it’s over and Heard was found guilty of defaming the star? More importantly, in the Johnny Depp news universe, what is Depp up to these days? Fans want to know all there is to know about him, and we get it. Right now, all the latest Depp news is about the Pirates of the Caribbean Six movie. Here’s what we know.
The Independent

Victoria Beckham appears to have removed tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials

Victoria Beckham has seemingly removed her tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials.In a recent video posted to her Instagram, the 48-year-old fashion designer showed off a new red lip product from Victoria Beckham Beauty by swatching it on her arm. However, as the camera focused on her arm, viewers noticed that the tattoo of her spouse’s initials written in script could be seen heavily faded, with Beckham seemingly in the process of getting the initals “DB” removed from her wrist.While Beckham has not publicly addressed the tattoo removal, fans asked about the fading of the ink in the...
msn.com

Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…

In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
msn.com

The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
ClutchPoints

Natalie Portman’s Net Worth in 2022

Natalie Portman is a veteran actress who has amassed a large body of work and a slew of awards in her career. She is most well-known for her movies such as V for Vendetta (2005), Black Swan (2010), and Jackie (2016), among others. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Natalie Portman’s net worth in 2022.
