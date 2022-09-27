ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Sunny Thursday gives way to another cool night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Thursday morning! Another chilly morning with temps in the mid 40s, so grab the jacket again. We will see more sunshine today, but a few passing clouds, especially to the north. THURSDAY: Sunshine & a few clouds, high 66. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy frost,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Pleasant days ahead before possibly wet weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers are tapering off in Central Ohio and we have a couple of very pleasant days on the way! As we continue to track Hurricane Ian, we expect the remnants of the storm to influence our weekend forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool, low...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Shoeprint expert in Pike Co. trial identifies 2 separate shoes of same make at crime scene

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
NEWARK, OH

