Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
East Broad Street reopens after car crashes into pole, one person critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a car crash in east Columbus. Police responded to an area on East Broad Street on a report of a car crashing into a pole. East Broad Street was closed from Meijer Drive to Waggoner Road for a...
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
3 teen suspects remain at large in gas station shooting that left woman critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police provided an update Tuesday on the investigation into the shooting of 33-year-old Marissa Jones. Jones remains in critical condition after she was shot at a Sunoco Gas Station on Cleveland Avenue on Sept. 21. Police said Jones and a 51-year-old...
Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
Man accused of throwing food, drinks at employees in Westerville restaurant in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man caught on video throwing food and drinks at a restaurant employee is in custody. Westerville Police announced on Thursday that the suspect was taken into custody after police received a tip from the public. Westerville Police released surveillance video from the incident that...
Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
Man caught on camera throwing food, drinks at Westerville store worker, fighting customer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a frightening, wild, dangerous scene for workers at a Westerville restaurant and police said they may have been dealing with more than just a disgruntled customer. Now investigators are looking for a man caught on tape throwing food at workers and scuffling with...
Armed dad not charged after responding to active shooter at Licking Valley High School
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — The superintendent of Licking Valley Schools said a recent hoax of an active shooter could have ended in real tragedy due to at least one parent showing up armed to campus. "How that didn't turn out tragic," Superintendent Scott Beery remarked to ABC6 On Your...
Columbus Weather: Sunny Thursday gives way to another cool night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Thursday morning! Another chilly morning with temps in the mid 40s, so grab the jacket again. We will see more sunshine today, but a few passing clouds, especially to the north. THURSDAY: Sunshine & a few clouds, high 66. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy frost,...
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
Columbus Weather: Pleasant days ahead before possibly wet weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers are tapering off in Central Ohio and we have a couple of very pleasant days on the way! As we continue to track Hurricane Ian, we expect the remnants of the storm to influence our weekend forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool, low...
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
Shoeprint expert in Pike Co. trial identifies 2 separate shoes of same make at crime scene
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
