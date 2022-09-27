Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
Fans all say same thing after 103-year-old Sister Jean throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game
A 103-YEAR-OLD nun has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game, earning the unreserved praise of Cubs fans everywhere. Sister Jean, who has been a fixture of Chicago sports fandom for decades, did such a good job that some even hoped she would stick around for the game itself.
FOX Sports
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Kyle Schwarber (jokingly) boos David Ross, who had booed him a day earlier
David Ross and Kyle Schwarber, former teammates on the Cubs, have had an entertaining back-and-forth this week with the Phillies in Chicago.
Cubs Convention is coming back in 2023
The team is bringing back its annual fan convention after a three-year absence due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Yardbarker
Cubs squeak by Phillies with Yan Gomes' late hit
Marcus Stroman allowed one run over seven strong innings, and Yan Gomes' second hit of the night broke a tie score in the seventh, as the Chicago Cubs handed the Philadelphia Phillies a fifth consecutive road defeat with a 2-1 win on Tuesday. After yielding a run over seven innings...
Yardbarker
Christopher Morel's 3-run blast powers Cubs past Phillies
Christopher Morel hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and fellow rookie Hayden Wesneski allowed one run while pitching into the sixth Wednesday night, as the host Chicago Cubs won 4-2 over the skidding Philadelphia Phillies, who have dropped four straight. With the game tied 1-1 and two...
On This Day in Cubs History: The Homer in the Gloamin'
On Sept. 28, 1938, Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett hit perhaps the most impactful home run in Chicago Cubs history.
