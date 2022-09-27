Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents
The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
International Business Times
Rapper 600 Breezy Shares Girlfriend's Suicide Note Before She Died
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the death of his girlfriend of two years, who reportedly died by suicide this week. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old "New Opps" rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, took to Instagram to express his disbelief over the sudden death of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson, and share what appeared to be a suicide note, in the form of a text message, she allegedly sent to him before her passing.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Blogs For Pushing Negative Narrative: “It Gets Frustrating”
The Houston hottie was not pleased about her body positive message being twisted. Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of negative press since hitting the scene in 2019. Her pending lawsuit against former label 1501 Certified Ent., plus her upcoming trial against Tory Lanez are just two of the battles the Grammy Award winning star is currently battling. On a personal level, Megan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, as well as how she uses work to cope with it.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Thee Stallion Launches Site Compiling Mental Health Resources for Fans
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday / Bad bitches have bad days too / Friday, Saturday, Sunday, bounce back / How a bad bitch always do, raps Megan Thee Stallion in her 2022 hit “Anxiety.”. The rap star has officially confirmed the most real “hot girl shit” you can do is...
Lil Kim Once Shared How Nicki Minaj Caused a Rift Between Her and Diddy
Lil’ Kim was once involved in a heavily publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, which created a misunderstanding and rift with Kim’s relationship with Diddy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Coolio: His life and career in photos
A look back at the life and career of Grammy-award-winning rapper Coolio.
Coolio death: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper dead at 59
Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Coolio's representatives have confirmed the news of his death to The Independent. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” they said...
NME
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz settle ‘VERZUZ’ lawsuit with Triller
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have settled their recent lawsuit with Triller following claims of non-payment after the sale of their VERZUZ series. : Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on VERZUZ battle series: “We want to celebrate the architects of good music”. In August this year, the US producers sued Triller...
Stereogum
Ciara – “Better Thangs” (Feat. Summer Walker)
Back in June, Ciara released her first new single of 2022: “Jump.” Now, Ciara is back with another new offering, the sunshiny “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. It stands to reason that both tracks could appear on Ciara’s forthcoming eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.
Comments / 0