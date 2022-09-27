ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents

The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
International Business Times

Rapper 600 Breezy Shares Girlfriend's Suicide Note Before She Died

Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the death of his girlfriend of two years, who reportedly died by suicide this week. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old "New Opps" rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, took to Instagram to express his disbelief over the sudden death of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson, and share what appeared to be a suicide note, in the form of a text message, she allegedly sent to him before her passing.
Megan Thee Stallion
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Blogs For Pushing Negative Narrative: “It Gets Frustrating”

The Houston hottie was not pleased about her body positive message being twisted. Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of negative press since hitting the scene in 2019. Her pending lawsuit against former label 1501 Certified Ent., plus her upcoming trial against Tory Lanez are just two of the battles the Grammy Award winning star is currently battling. On a personal level, Megan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, as well as how she uses work to cope with it.
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"

Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
hotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter

2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
NME

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz settle ‘VERZUZ’ lawsuit with Triller

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have settled their recent lawsuit with Triller following claims of non-payment after the sale of their VERZUZ series. : Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on VERZUZ battle series: “We want to celebrate the architects of good music”. In August this year, the US producers sued Triller...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Ciara – “Better Thangs” (Feat. Summer Walker)

Back in June, Ciara released her first new single of 2022: “Jump.” Now, Ciara is back with another new offering, the sunshiny “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. It stands to reason that both tracks could appear on Ciara’s forthcoming eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.
CELEBRITIES

