Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Red Wings for First Win of Preseason
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Washington Capitals
“The Washington Capitals were competitive in the crowded Metropolitan Division. Alex Ovechkin’s ageless play and meteoric climb up the all-time goals list stole most of the headlines. The Caps iced one of the oldest teams in the NHL and bombed out early in the Stanley Cup playoffs.”. Can you...
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Blackhawks, 4-2
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-2 decision to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Adam Erne scored twice for the Red Wings, who outshot the Blackhawks, 33-22, but Detroit allowed two unanswered goals over the final two periods to drop to 1-1-0 through two games of its eight-game exhibition slate.
NHL
Petry fined $5,000 for actions in Penguins game
NEW YORK - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren during NHL Preseason Game No. 22 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
