Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
itechpost.com
Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office
It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
Apple Insider
Apple said to be scaling back production of entire iPhone 14 range
Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production. According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
RELATED PEOPLE
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'
Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Tim Cook picks up a Master’s degree in Innovation and International Management while in Italy
When people travel to Italy, usually they try local pasta, gelato, or visit beautiful museums. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, in his Eurotour, just picked up a Master’s degree in Innovation and International Management at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II. Apple’s CEO was given this honorary...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook receives honorary degree for innovation from Italy
Apple CEO Tim Cook has reached Italy in his European tour, and has now received a honorary Master's Degree for Innovation and International Management. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Cook's tour moved on to Italy where he was presented with an honoray degree by the Federico II University of Naples.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook takes European tour, visits 'Ted Lasso' football ground
Apple CEO Tim Cook is tweeting his way around Europe, seeing new Apple Stores, new Apple offices, and also cheering in the stands at AFC Richmond, the fictional "Ted Lasso" football team. Cook is making his first full-scale public tour outside of the US since the coronavirus pandemic. He was...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
Apple Insider
Apple issues ninth developer beta of macOS Ventura
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is now on its ninth developer beta formacOS Ventura, as the time for release in October gets ever closer.
Apple Insider
New iPadOS beta adds Stage Manager support to older iPad Pros
Owners of older iPad Pro models will get Stage Manager, as the latest iPadOS 16.1 beta introduces support beyond M1-equipped versions. When Apple introduced Stage Manager during WWDC, it was determined that it would only be available on iPad Pro models using the M1 chip. With the latest iPadOS 16.1 beta, it appears the feature will now work with more models.
Apple Insider
'Tap to Pay on iPhone' feature officially available for Square merchants
Businesses that use Square as a payment processor will now be able to use Tap to Pay on iPhone using the company's point-of-sale app. In June 2022, Square announced it would bring support for the feature, and had launched an early access program for businesses. Any Square merchant with a...
Apple Insider
MacStadium Orka Workspace offers macOS desktop in the cloud
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — MacStadium has launched Orka Workspace, an enterprise-grade remote desktop service that provides access to a virtualizedmacOS desktop to users on any device.
Apple Insider
Apple pulls top Russian social media app from App Store
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has removed Russia's largest social network app, VKontakte, from theApp Store — as well as a host of other apps by the developer.
Apple Insider
Obscene Apple News notification first sign that Fast Company was hacked
On Tuesday, business-centric news outlet Fast Company sent two obscenity-laden push notifications to its Apple News followers. Apple News responded by disabling the feed and acknowledging the incident on Twitter. An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. Fast...
Apple Insider
Apple pushes back on India's demand to support GPS rival in 2023 iPhones
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — India wants Apple and other major smartphone producers to adopt its own satellite-based geolocation system in theiPhone and other devices, with the government intending to force vendors into supporting NavIC in hardware sold in the country from 2023.
Comments / 0