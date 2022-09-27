Read full article on original website
Related
At least 41 are dead, scores missing after a boat capsizes in Bangladesh
The boat overturned while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims from a temple on the Karatoa River in Panchagarh district in northern Bangladesh.
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA・
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada
A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country's ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum, Thai immigration officials told CNN.
Turkey summons Greek ambassador to protest deployment of armored vehicles to demilitarized Greek islands
Turkey on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador to protest the alleged deployment of dozens of U.S.-made armored vehicles to Greek islands which Ankara says should remain demilitarized in line with international treaties. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned, meanwhile, that Turkey wouldn't hold back on defending its rights and interests against...
Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan as officials warn floodwaters could take ‘six months to recede’
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has arrived in Pakistan to support victims of the historic flooding, which has affected more than 33 million people. Television footage from Pakistani media shows Ms Jolie, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where flooding has killed 692 people in the past three months.The climate crisis has led to catastrophic flooding in the country, with the death toll now at 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women. Officials have warned that it could take “up to six months...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers. Authorities said 90 people had been detained. A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in...
getnews.info
Turkey Visa for Afghan, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Bhutan Citizens
Turkey is the destination of the world. It’s the perfect combination of Europe and Asia, bringing you multiple cultures and civilizations at once. Turkish visa for Afghans is now available online. The Turkey e-Visa application is fast, efficient and 100% electronic. Afghan citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa to enter Turkey for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Turkey visa from Afghanistan is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Afghan citizens traveling to the country for short stays. Afghanistan eVisa holders can visit Turkey for a variety of tourism and business purposes for up to 30 days.
The Guardian wins its third Emmy for documentary ‘Get Away from the Target: Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard’
The Guardian wins its third News and Documentary Emmy.
'Don't leave me': Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking
BOURJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon (AP) — Jihad Michlawi struggled to make ends meet as a chef in crisis-hit Beirut. The Palestinian had never considered taking a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe until friends who did so persuaded him to try. Now, he’s one of dozens of survivors from a capsized migrant boat that left Tripoli, Lebanon, last week heading toward Italy carrying some 150 Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians. “Some people who arrived told me that life in a European displacement camp was better than life in central Beirut, and that even the food was better,” Michlawi told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The crowded boat capsized Sept. 21 off the coast of Tartus, Syria, just over a day after departing Lebanon. At least 94 people were killed, among them at least 24 children. Twenty people survived and the rest remain missing.
In Lebanon, migrant boat tragedy kills 89, but others still plan to journey to Europe
Thousands of Palestinians have held prayers in Lebanon for one of the scores of migrants who lost their lives when their boat sank off Syria's coast.
Cyprus drivers fill up in breakaway north as prices soar
The queue of Greek Cypriot motorists waiting to cross a checkpoint into breakaway northern Cyprus is much longer than it used to be -- a plummeting Turkish lira means cheaper petrol prices there. But for the past several months, congestion at the checkpoints means it is now more common to have to wait half an hour to cross the narrow UN-controlled buffer zone.
Comments / 0