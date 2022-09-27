ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
The Independent

Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan as officials warn floodwaters could take ‘six months to recede’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has arrived in Pakistan to support victims of the historic flooding, which has affected more than 33 million people. Television footage from Pakistani media shows Ms Jolie, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where flooding has killed 692 people in the past three months.The climate crisis has led to catastrophic flooding in the country, with the death toll now at 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women. Officials have warned that it could take “up to six months...
960 The Ref

Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers. Authorities said 90 people had been detained. A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in...
The Associated Press

'Don't leave me': Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking

BOURJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon (AP) — Jihad Michlawi struggled to make ends meet as a chef in crisis-hit Beirut. The Palestinian had never considered taking a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe until friends who did so persuaded him to try. Now, he’s one of dozens of survivors from a capsized migrant boat that left Tripoli, Lebanon, last week heading toward Italy carrying some 150 Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians. “Some people who arrived told me that life in a European displacement camp was better than life in central Beirut, and that even the food was better,” Michlawi told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The crowded boat capsized Sept. 21 off the coast of Tartus, Syria, just over a day after departing Lebanon. At least 94 people were killed, among them at least 24 children. Twenty people survived and the rest remain missing.
AFP

Cyprus drivers fill up in breakaway north as prices soar

The queue of Greek Cypriot motorists waiting to cross a checkpoint into breakaway northern Cyprus is much longer than it used to be -- a plummeting Turkish lira means cheaper petrol prices there. But for the past several months, congestion at the checkpoints means it is now more common to have to wait half an hour to cross the narrow UN-controlled buffer zone.
