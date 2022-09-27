ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather is on the way

Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/28 Wednesday morning forecast

Forecast: Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will only be slightly below normal in the upper 60s to near 70. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the 50s with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Clouds will increase as we head into the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. It is still possible that we'll see at least some rain from the remnants of Ian as early as Saturday, but associated moisture may linger around the region into early next week.
