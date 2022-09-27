Read full article on original website
Related
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
natureworldnews.com
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
CNN meteorologist: Two to three months worth of rain has already fallen
Over 1.5 million Florida residents are without power, and CNN Meteorologist Tom Sater believes that number could double as strong wind and storm surges from Hurricane Ian continue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crisp fall day on tap with highs in the upper 60s; rain expected this weekend
It will be mostly sunny today with some high-level clouds drifting overhead. Highs will be in the upper-60s.
Nice weather is on the way
Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario. According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost. The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Temperatures plunge as frosty, wintry conditions are on the way
Be sure to wrap up warm, as summer is well and truly behind us. Temperatures are set to take a chilly turn this week as the country is in for some unsettled weather. Things will get wet and windy over the next couple of days as conditions take a turn.
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Predicts Cold and Unsettled Weather Throughout the Week With -2C Arctic Blast
A low-pressure system located north and east of the UK will bring a chilly northerly wind that will sometimes push rain and showers southwards. By the end of the week, a new and deeper area of low pressure will emerge from the northwest, perhaps delivering an even more unstable weather pattern on Friday.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/28 Wednesday morning forecast
Forecast: Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will only be slightly below normal in the upper 60s to near 70. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the 50s with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Clouds will increase as we head into the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. It is still possible that we'll see at least some rain from the remnants of Ian as early as Saturday, but associated moisture may linger around the region into early next week.
Comments / 0