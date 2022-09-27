Germaine Schommer, age 90, of Winsted, Minnesota, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side at the Gardens of Winsted on Monday, September 26, 2022. Mass of Christian burial for Germaine Schommer will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Winsted. Interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will take place Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. CCW and St. Anne’s rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Parish prayers at 7:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer Association alz.org. Arrangements are with Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted.

WINSTED, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO