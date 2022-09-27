Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Driver Injured in Crash Northwest of Glencoe
A driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Glencoe Monday night. The State Patrol says the 59-year-old woman from North Mankato was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was traveling westbound on 120th St. right before Highway 22 when the...
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Ready for Residential Leaf Pickup
City officials in Hutchinson say everything is ready for the city-wide leaf vacuum effort. Public Works Manager John Olson says leaves will be vacuumed from your street the day after your garbage is picked up, beginning Tuesday, October 11 and ending Monday, November 21 OR when significant show arrives, whichever comes first.
kduz.com
Germaine Schommer
Germaine Schommer, age 90, of Winsted, Minnesota, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side at the Gardens of Winsted on Monday, September 26, 2022. Mass of Christian burial for Germaine Schommer will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Winsted. Interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will take place Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. CCW and St. Anne’s rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Parish prayers at 7:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer Association alz.org. Arrangements are with Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kduz.com
Walz/Jensen Campaign Stops in Hutchinson
Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican Challenger Scott Jensen are scheduled to make stops in Hutchinson this week. Governor Walz is scheduled to be at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West at 5pm today (Tuesday) for a meet and greet fundraiser and silent auction. Mask Off MN and local...
kduz.com
Comments / 0