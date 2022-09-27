Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Read full article on original website
20 years and you couldnt put a team of programmers together to enhance and adapt it to current requirements. 40 million to redesign the Liquor Permit system after 50 years of doing it the same old way. Get rid of the outside over priced consultants. The state already pays Enginering Salaries for mediocre workers.
How renovations are transforming Cleveland’s I-X Center: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Just about every Clevelander has been to the I-X Center, whether for the jingle-famous indoor amusement park or a mammoth trade show. A former tank plant that opened as an event space...
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
Cleveland ordered to refund taxes to PA woman working remotely during pandemic
A Cuyahoga County judge has ruled the city of Cleveland must refund a Pennsylvania woman for 2020 income tax money it collected while she worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
City leaders to vote on tech to reduce gun violence in Cleveland neighborhoods
In less than 24 hours, Cleveland City leaders will vote on a proposal that would expand shot-spotting technology in neighborhoods where gun violence is an issue.
Ohio murderer George Brinkman Jr.’s execution date scheduled for September 2026
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled Northeast Ohio murderer George Brinkman Jr.’s execution date for Sept. 23, 2026. However, it remains to be seen whether Brinkman will be put to death on that date – or at all – given Ohio’s years-long difficulties with obtaining lethal-injection drugs. Gov. Mike DeWine repeatedly has pushed back execution dates for several death-row inmates while in office.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
Myles Garrett’s history of speeding has raised questions following accident, records show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Myles Garrett wrecked his Porsche in rural Medina County on Monday, it wasn’t the first time he spent time on the side of the road with police officers. The Browns defensive end, 26, has been charged with speeding at least five times in the...
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
Medical marijuana conference designed for industry insiders and general public coming to Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re curious about medical marijuana, but have trouble finding good information amid all the noise and myths, an event coming to the I-X Center could be just what you’re looking for. The Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit at the I-X Center Saturday...
Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?
The city cites citizen safety as a reason for shielding information, but has no policies on use of surveillance technology.
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
Who’s behind each side of the U.S. Senate race? The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We can’t get away from the U.S. Senate campaign commercials as we march toward the November election. Where are Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan getting money to pay for...
Myles Garrett cited for ‘failure to control his vehicle’; found going 65 mph in a 45, per crash report
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett was cited for ‘failure to control his vehicle’ and for traveling at an unsafe speed for the roadway, according to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, Garrett was traveling 65 mph in a 45 zone in Sharon...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Deborah M. Turner for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge in the Jan. 14 term: endorsement editorial
Two experienced lawyers, one already a Common Pleas judge, are seeking a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judgeship for a six-year term beginning Jan. 14: Denise Joan Salerno, an assistant county prosecutor and South Euclid Republican, and Common Pleas Judge Deborah M. Turner, a Solon Democrat. (The race will be listed as nonpartisan on the Nov. 8 ballot but candidates must contest in partisan primaries under Ohio law.)
