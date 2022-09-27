Read full article on original website
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
The Career of Tennis Legend Roger Federer
At 41 years of age, 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer is setting down his rackets for good after he announced his retirement on September 15, 2022.
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season
Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires
Former Manchester City and England player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football.
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Rory McIlroy: Ball is in LIV golfers' court, says world number two
Rory McIlroy has called on LIV golfers to take a leading role in mending the fractured relationship between the sport's rivalling tours. The four-time major winner has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Saudi-funded series. "I would just say the ball is in their court," McIlroy told...
