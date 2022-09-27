Read full article on original website
Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
Family of 4 escapes fire that destroys DeKalb home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family of four is now safe after escaping a fire in their DeKalb County home overnight. The fire happened in Decatur on Second Avenue. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on the scene of the fire during Channel 2 News This Morning.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald's customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
Officials: Snellville residents escape burning home thanks to alert neighbor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Seven people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a home in Snellville Monday. Officials with Gwinnett Fire say shortly before 4 a.m. crews responded to a house fire on the 3300 block of Hidden Forest Drive in Snellville. The 911 caller said that their house was on fire and that everyone inside was evacuating.
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Mother of Paulding brothers killed in house fire says she is ‘irrevocably heartbroken’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her "pride and joy" and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest.
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. "She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body
In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school. Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported...
AFD: Fire under investigation after firefighters save 2 people trapped inside
ATLANTA — A fire is under investigation after firefighters responded to an apartment fire near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Fire officials responded to the apartment around 5 p.m. after getting a call about a fire with people possibly...
Church a total loss after fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A section religion went up successful flames aboriginal Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, occurrence crews were called retired to conflict a occurrence astatine New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located astatine 3283 Columbia Woods Drive successful DeKalb County, astir 1:30 a.m. Officials accidental the religion is...
Parents of 10-year-old killed in house fire charged with felony murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 10-year-old killed in a Gwinnett County house fire now face felony murder and other charges. William and Carina McCue vanished for months after the fire until police found them on the Appalachian Trail in June.
Senior home residents experiencing ‘filthy’ living conditions at metro Atlanta complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roaches, locked trash rooms and more — several residents who live at an apartment complex for senior citizens say they are concerned about their living conditions. These pictures were taken inside the Galleria Manor — an apartment complex in Smyrna for senior citizens.
2 men wanted for damaging home during shootout, reward offered for information
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in a shootout earlier this month. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's General Crimes Unit said the two suspects in the surveillance video were involved in a shooting and property damage.
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found
ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
