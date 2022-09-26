Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater. They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt. Gov. Evers says the amount of...
WSAW
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley students receive hands-on lesson in conservation
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The mission is to teach youth in the Fox Valley about the importance of our environment. Over the course of three days this week, close to 1,000 fifth and sixth graders are taking part in Conservation Field Days. At Homestead Meadows Farm outside Appleton, nature is...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Retired Cop Recalls Chilling Moment He Caught Paroled Killer Prowling in Onalaska With ‘Meat Hooks’
Ask Larry Vongroven, a retired La Crosse County sheriff’s sergeant, about the night he nabbed murderer Terrance Shaw in Onalaska, and he paints a scene so detailed and chilling that it will give you nightmares for days. He found out from his daughter that Shaw was paroled by Gov....
NBC26
First human case of West Nile virus found in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin has its first confirmed human case of West Nile virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds people to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the first confirmed human case this year of West Nile virus in a Sheboygan County resident. Mosquito activity...
WJFW-TV
Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #5
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the fifth clue!. “After many years and years of excessive trying,. Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;. For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,. Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
nbc15.com
Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
cwbradio.com
Officials Identify Body Found in Rib Mountain
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Officials have identified the body that was found in Rib Mountain last month as that of a man who hadn't been seen by his family in decades. They belonged to 74-year-old Robert Wenitschka, and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's office it's unclear how long he had been in Central Wisconsin and how he got there, in fact not even his family knew of his whereabouts until they were contacted by investigators for DNA samples to confirm him remains.
spmetrowire.com
NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield
Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
