(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Officials have identified the body that was found in Rib Mountain last month as that of a man who hadn't been seen by his family in decades. They belonged to 74-year-old Robert Wenitschka, and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's office it's unclear how long he had been in Central Wisconsin and how he got there, in fact not even his family knew of his whereabouts until they were contacted by investigators for DNA samples to confirm him remains.

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO