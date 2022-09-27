ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Spring, TX
City
Euless, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local Profile

Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences

Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area

Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worm#Shade Trees#Depeche Mode
daystech.org

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall

Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
GRANBURY, TX
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Discover Architect Charles Dilbeck’s Personal Style in AD EX Exhibition

Charles Stevens Dilbeck is a renowned architect who worked in Texas and Oklahoma from the late 1920s until 1970. Few architects have the imagination and skill to develop a personal style, much less two. Dilbeck is known for French Norman, which he would use throughout his career, and Ranch. His Ranch style established him as an architect of great skill, originality, and imagination.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pets
fox4news.com

Granbury couple vacationing in Florida evacuates ahead of storm

GRANBURY, Texas - A North Texas couple was less than one month into their four-month stay at their Florida vacation home when they decided to evacuate. That home may end up right in Hurricane Ian's path. The storm shifted a bit on Tuesday, and it’s now forecasted to hit right...
GRANBURY, TX
CBS DFW

DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
RICHARDSON, TX
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy