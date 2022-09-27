FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences
Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area
Viral TikTok shows Frisco 'don't know how to act' at first H-E-B
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall
'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano
Discover Architect Charles Dilbeck’s Personal Style in AD EX Exhibition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s the weather like in North Texas for the rest of the week & upcoming weekend?
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
Granbury couple vacationing in Florida evacuates ahead of storm
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 2