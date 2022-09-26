ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorphotographer.com

High Falls Of The Pigeon River

High Falls of the Pigeon River sits on the border of Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, and is the tallest waterfall in Minnesota at 120 feet. The waterfall can be reached by hiking an easy 1-mile trail from the visitor center at Grand Portage State Park. The park is day-use only, but several other state parks along Lake Superior offer camping year-round. With numerous hiking trails, lakes, rivers, beaches and forests spanning the 150-mile shoreline, the North Shore of Lake Superior provides endless photographic opportunities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence

In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
iheart.com

Video: Canadian Landmark 'Teacup Rock' Wiped Away by Hurricane Fiona

A beloved rock formation in Canada is no more after Hurricane Fiona swept over the eastern part of the country over the weekend. According to a local media report, the natural landmark dubbed 'Teacup Rock' sat on the shore of Prince Edward Island's Thunder Cove Beach and had become something of an iconic location which was photographed countless times by awestruck travelers and people celebrating milestone occasions in their life. However, the teacup-shaped chunk of sandstone was no match for the massive storm that battered the island on Saturday and when the proverbial dust finally settled, it was sadly discovered that the formation had been wiped away by the hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Photography#Landscape Photography#Plants And Animals#Insect#Weather Reports#Fall For The Wild
outdoorphotographer.com

Assignment #533: In A Fog

From thick, early morning moisture rolling in on the coastline to thin and airy tendrils weaving through a dense forest, we want to see your creative ways of capturing this atmospheric effect. Submit your best landscape, nature and wildlife images that feature fog by October 5.—Kristan Ashworth, Managing Editor.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Smithonian

Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park

Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Endangered Right Whale Mom 'Snow Cone' Spotted Covered in Lice

(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
US News and World Report

Florida Farmers Scramble to Reach Cattle After Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences used to contain the animals and rain from the fierce storm flooded fields used for grazing. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years,...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Drone Video Shows Boats Washed Ashore in Hurricane Ian's Wake

(Reuters) - Drone footage showed the damage left by Hurricane Ian in the city of Fort Myers on Florida's Gulf Coast on Thursday, where boats were washed ashore and left lodged between buildings. Ian plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy