ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Miguel Cabrera
The Associated Press

Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38

NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday, according to the commissioner’s office. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. At lower levels, the clocks were at 18 seconds with runners. Big league nine-inning games are averaging 3:04 this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Diamond#Steroids#Sports#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#American League
UC Daily Campus

UConn in the Pros: Blake receives honor; Bouknight prepares for new season

A month after making his 200th career Major League Soccer start, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was crowned the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award winner, an award presented since 1961 to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel. “I am grateful to be recognized by the Philadelphia sports community and honored to accept the Wanamaker Award on behalf of my family, teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union organization,” Blake said on receiving the recognition. “Throughout my career, I have strived to set an example on and off the field of what it means to be a strong leader and community advocate. I hope that I’ve inspired the future generation of young athletes to work hard and keep chasing their dreams.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy