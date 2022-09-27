Read full article on original website
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday, according to the commissioner’s office. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. At lower levels, the clocks were at 18 seconds with runners. Big league nine-inning games are averaging 3:04 this season.
⚾ Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
MLB's 2022 postseason: Details for wild-card round, division series, LCS and World Series
What you need to know as the Major League Baseball playoffs near: How many teams qualify for MLB playoffs? Six teams each from the American League and National League will...
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Steals Home Plate In Game 1 Of 1955 World Series
Months removed from doing so for the first time in his career, Jackie Robinson stole home plate against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series on Sept. 28 of that year. The Brooklyn Dodgers were trailing by two runs in the eighth inning when Robinson...
