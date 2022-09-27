In any community, the functions that make living, working and studying a cohesive experience are often planned and executed outside of the public eye. Especially in colleges and universities, most students are unfamiliar with how their campus is maintained, how programs are funded and even who legislates and makes the significant decisions at their institution. While the undemocratic structure and lack of public representation at institutions like the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees contributes to such problems, the community has a responsibility to hold leadership accountable and demand better.

