UC Daily Campus
UConn webinar teaches about digital presence for academic purposes
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the University of Connecticut Career Center hosted the webinar, “Establishing & Cultivating Your Digital Presence – for Scientists,” which was open to UConn students of all majors and schools, but specifically directed towards Huskies in STEM. The event was a prerecorded virtual lecture and provided introductory information regarding establishing and developing your digital presence and using it for both scholarly and professional purposes.
UC Daily Campus
Why you should pay attention to the board of trustees
In any community, the functions that make living, working and studying a cohesive experience are often planned and executed outside of the public eye. Especially in colleges and universities, most students are unfamiliar with how their campus is maintained, how programs are funded and even who legislates and makes the significant decisions at their institution. While the undemocratic structure and lack of public representation at institutions like the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees contributes to such problems, the community has a responsibility to hold leadership accountable and demand better.
UC Daily Campus
UConn Board of Trustees’ September meeting: The presidency, cultural centers, sustainability and more
Yesterday, the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees gathered in the North Reading Room of the Wilbur Cross Building. Headlining the meeting, Radenka Maric was officially appointed as the 17th president of the university by a unanimous vote from the board. Still, Maric’s appointment was not the sole point of...
