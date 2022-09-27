Read full article on original website
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
MLB・
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
The Marlins tried inviting 'all Mets fans' for Braves series in the saddest marketing email
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves went into Tuesday’s MLB action separated by just one game in the NL East standings. And with just eight games left in the regular season, the two teams have plenty of meaningful baseball left — including a three-game series in Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Yardbarker
Yankees clinch AL East title, first-round bye
With the bye officially locked in, the Yankees know they will face the winner of the wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the AL's No. 6 seed, which the Mariners currently hold. The bye also means the Yankees will have five full days off between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the ALDS.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Yankees, Cardinals clinch divisions
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB・
Braves Move in to First Place After Mets' 6-4 Loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are now tied for the National League East division lead after the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins at home, 6-4, and the Braves came out on top of the Nationals in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to avoid the sweep and keep their postseason hopes alive as they take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions
The Baltimore Orioles (80-75) and Boston Red Sox (74-81) meet for a Thursday matinee to close out a 4-game series. First pitch at Fenway Park is slated for 1:35 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Orioles vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Braves (97-58) and Washington Nationals (53-101) close out a 3-game series Wednesday. First pitch from Nationals Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Atlanta leads 14-4; the Braves...
WR Agiye Hall finding a role in the Texas offense
Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall hauled in his first pass as a Longhorn in the 37-34 loss to Texas Tech. The Alabama transfer has seen limited playing time following a fall camp suspension that put him behind in the development process. Hall’s role with the team is expected to continue to grow in the coming weeks.
