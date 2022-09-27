Read full article on original website
Unbeaten Bruins And Tigers Hold Spots In State Football Rankings
It's status quo for area teams when it comes to this week's state football rankings. Despite moving to 5-0, Princeton stays at number 4 in the Class 3A Associated Press poll while St. Bede remains 7th in Class 1A. You can hear Princeton's next game Friday night at Sterling Newman on 99.3 WAJK while the Bruins Saturday afternoon game against Bureau Valley will be aired on 103.9 WLPO.
Belvidere North cracks the AP state football rankings/list of local teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere North has cracked the AP State Football Rankings this week in Illinois. Following is where all of our Rockford area teams rate following five weeks of action. Class 7A#8 Hononegah (5-0) Up from ten last week Class 6A#9 Belvidere North (5-0) unranked last week Class 5A#3 Sycamore (5-0) up from fourth last […]
Abingdon-Avon Football Readying for Playoff Push in Second Half of Season
The Abingdon-Avon High School football team has had a tough schedule this season, as the Lincoln Trail Conference now has 4 teams with an overall record of 4-1. The Knoxville Blue Bullets, Annawan/Wethersfield Titans, Mercer County Golden Eagles, and Stark County Rebels are all in a tight battle for the LTC Championship. The Tornadoes have played 3 of these top teams, most recently losing to Annawan/Wethersfield by a score of 27-0 in week 5.
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
Esther Jones to Charles and Kassandra Croegaert, 2 Riverside Acres, Geneseo, $9,000. Kendra Mennenga to Alton and Mariann Klick, 103 Andrea Ct., Cleveland, $237,500. Kody and Hayley Bosch to Thomas Rizzo, 21239 E. 900 St., Geneseo, $325,000. Joann Clementz to Jeremy Goffrier, 401 E. 9th St., Kewanee, $76,500. Sharon Blakey...
The Davenport Conspiracy
Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
Sterling native living in Florida, preparing for Hurricane Ian landfall
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla./STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - As Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida, a Sterling native is preparing to ride out the storm just north of Tampa Bay. “We have a pantry full of nonperishable items and I probably have about 10 gallons of water on standby as well.”
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois
A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Bonnie was initially transported from her home...
Dan Dauw: Vintage farming, vintage flying wrap vintage summer
The Vintage Farm Show held in Atkinson on Sept. 17 was excellent thanks to Dave Carton and his volunteers. The food was good and the J.C. Old Fashion Ice Cream is still uno 1, in our opinion. I was also happy with the attendance at my WW2 presentations. Afterwards, I was invited to give the same presentations at the Princeville Heritage Museum.
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Arby’s closes South Alpine restaurant in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The global fast food chain Arby’s closed one of its nine locations in the area. The property, 2701 S. Alpine Road, had a sign on the door that announced its closure on Wednesday and directed customers to the nearby location at 1510 Sandy Hollow Road. Reasons...
Rockford Scanner™: “Wreck-It-Round-A-Bout” Claims Another Victim…
