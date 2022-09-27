Read full article on original website
UC Daily Campus
UConn Board of Trustees’ September meeting: The presidency, cultural centers, sustainability and more
Yesterday, the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees gathered in the North Reading Room of the Wilbur Cross Building. Headlining the meeting, Radenka Maric was officially appointed as the 17th president of the university by a unanimous vote from the board. Still, Maric’s appointment was not the sole point of...
UConn appoints Radenka Maric as next president
The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Interim President Radenka Maric as the seventeenth president of the university Wednesday morning. The recommendation was announced by chairman of the board Dan Toscano during the board of trustees meeting in Wilbur Cross. Maric has been the interim president...
UConn webinar teaches about digital presence for academic purposes
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the University of Connecticut Career Center hosted the webinar, “Establishing & Cultivating Your Digital Presence – for Scientists,” which was open to UConn students of all majors and schools, but specifically directed towards Huskies in STEM. The event was a prerecorded virtual lecture and provided introductory information regarding establishing and developing your digital presence and using it for both scholarly and professional purposes.
