On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the University of Connecticut Career Center hosted the webinar, “Establishing & Cultivating Your Digital Presence – for Scientists,” which was open to UConn students of all majors and schools, but specifically directed towards Huskies in STEM. The event was a prerecorded virtual lecture and provided introductory information regarding establishing and developing your digital presence and using it for both scholarly and professional purposes.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO