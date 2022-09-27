ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
UC Daily Campus

UConn appoints Radenka Maric as next president

The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Interim President Radenka Maric as the seventeenth president of the university Wednesday morning. The recommendation was announced by chairman of the board Dan Toscano during the board of trustees meeting in Wilbur Cross. Maric has been the interim president...
COLLEGES
UC Daily Campus

UConn webinar teaches about digital presence for academic purposes

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the University of Connecticut Career Center hosted the webinar, “Establishing & Cultivating Your Digital Presence – for Scientists,” which was open to UConn students of all majors and schools, but specifically directed towards Huskies in STEM. The event was a prerecorded virtual lecture and provided introductory information regarding establishing and developing your digital presence and using it for both scholarly and professional purposes.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy