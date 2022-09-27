The best thing that can probably be said about Hocus Pocus 2 is that it could have been so much worse. Playing like a big-budget “Disney Channel Original Movie” for the millennial crowd but with a more character-driven narrative, this overdue sequel to the 29-year-old original offers a surprisingly clever and, at times (blushes) heartfelt continuation of the Sanderson Sisters’ bewitching ways. Here, their latest resurrection by way of the Black Flame Candle forces them to cross paths with three teenage girls who have magical ties of their own. Using Hocus Pocus more like a modular foundation than sacrosanct canon, director Anne Fletcher (Netflix’s Dumplin’) and screenwriter Jen D’Angelo find an inventive way of expanding upon the OG movie by reaching into the main characters’ past and softening the trio of witches’ more sinister edges as they once again wreak their unique, PG-brand of havoc on the town of Salem.

