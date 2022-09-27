Read full article on original website
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
ComicBook
Robert Cormier, Slasher: Solstice and Heartland Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, an actor known for his work on projects like Heartland and American Gods, has passed away at the age of 33. The news was broken via his obituary, which revealed that he died on Friday, September 23rd. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Cormier was best known for playing Finn Cotter on the long-running series Heartland, which airs on CBC and UpTV. Born on June 14, 1989 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Cormier began acting onscreen in 2008, playing an FBI driver in Four 1 Liberation Front.
NME
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' actor Louise Fletcher dies
Louise Fletcher, a late-blooming star whose riveting performance as the cruel and calculating Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" set a new standard for screen villains and won her an Academy Award, has died at age 88.Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when chosen for the role opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by...
theplaylist.net
‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish
Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
Malala in Talks With Adam McKay’s Hyperobject to Produce Novel Adaptation ‘Disorientation’ for Apple TV+
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai and her production banner Extracurricular is in talks with Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries to team on producing a film adaptation of the novel “Disorientation” for Apple TV+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film would be part of Yousafzai’s...
The Really Sweet Reason Why Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s Directors Wanted To Adapt The Children’s Book Into A Movie
Will Speck and Josh Gordon spoke to CinemaBlend about their inspirations for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
‘When is it OK to start blowing things up?’ Mark Rylance on families, Hilary Mantel and climate disaster
On the day that Mark Rylance video-calls from Pittsburgh, where his wife, Claire van Kampen, is directing an opera, the news is dominated by the death of Hilary Mantel. Rylance, now 62, played a furtive, whispering Thomas Cromwell in the BBC adaptation of Mantel’s Wolf Hall in 2015. Prior to that, he was revered for stage roles such as Johnny “Rooster” Byron, the uncouth mystic layabout in Jerusalem, which brought him his third Tony award.
tvinsider.com
Peacock’s ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Doc Explores the Rise & Fall of Barney the Dinosaur (VIDEO)
Peacock has released a trailer and key art for its upcoming docuseries; I Love You, You Hate Me, a two-part documentary that explores the rise and fall of one of the world’s most beloved children’s characters, Barney the Dinosaur. The doc “unpacks how a children’s character who stood...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Shadowland’ on Peacock, Documentary Master Joe Berlinger’s Series Examining the Conspiracy Theories Tearing America Apart
Now on Peacock, six-part documentary series Shadowland finds filmmaker and producer Joe Berlinger stepping outside the true-crime TV and movies that are his bread and butter – you may recognize him as the director of Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer series and the groundbreaking Paradise Lost films (which established the tone and style used in so much of today’s widely popular true-crime fodder). Berlinger executive-produces this new series in conjunction with The Atlantic, using the publication’s deep-dives into QAnon and other conspiracy theories as a springboard for an examination of America’s deepening political divisions. Which is to say, brace yourselves for some difficult, potentially upsetting investigative journalism that poses an unblinking eye in front of a problem that kind of feels impossible to solve.
'House Of The Dragon' Just Introduced The Muppets Family - No, Seriously
The latest episode of House Of The Dragon introduces a family of Muppets to the turbulent political landscape preceding the Dance of the Dragons. No, this is not an April Fool's. It's a bit late for that. Spoilers for the latest episode of House Of The Dragon are below. Tensions...
Washington Square News
Review: ‘Infernal Affairs’ trilogy restoration reinvigorates Hong Kong classic
“Infernal Affairs” (2002) directors Alan Mak and Andrew Lau use gang wars, police surveillance and political history to examine identity crises in the new millennium. Beneath the many rivalries, layers of deceit and hidden loyalties is a tragic, psychological portrait of two men: Chen Wing Yan (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) and Lau Kin Ming (Andy Lau). Yan is a police officer infiltrating a notorious South Kowloon triad, while Lau is a triad informant infiltrating the police force. Trapped between the violence of the criminal underworld and the bureaucracy of law enforcement, both characters are driven to their limits as the distinction between their real and false identities becomes blurred.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Technicolor Lists VFX, Animation and Games Division as Stand-Alone Company
Technicolor Creative Studios — the visual effects, animation and gaming division of Technicolor — was listed and began trading this morning as a stand-alone company under the symbol TCHCS on Euronext Paris. Trading opened at €1.9539 per share (roughly $0.96 USD). According to the company, 65 percent of its shares were distributed to Technicolor shareholders.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Uganda Submits 'Tembele' as First-Ever Best International Feature ContenderBaz Luhrmann Praises Tom Hanks as "One of the Great Actors of All Time" and Austin Butler's Work EthicOscars: Denmark Picks 'Holy Spider' as International Feature Submission The remainder of the company — the connected home and supply...
msn.com
Episode 177: The Absence of Evidence (Strange Tales #129 + Amazing Spider-man #21 + Tales of Suspense #62) -- February 1965
Mike and Ed discuss the recent exploits of the Human Torch. In less than a week he has captured four super criminals, and done it with style. Meanwhile Dr Strange has been asked by the media to come forward and explain what magic is and has refused. The hosts contrast different choices for handling public relations and argue that Dr Strange may be making a choice that leads to being ostracized like Spider-man. Also: A lack of evidence does not mean something has been proven to not exist.
A.V. Club
Hocus Pocus 2 weaves a moderately engaging spell
The best thing that can probably be said about Hocus Pocus 2 is that it could have been so much worse. Playing like a big-budget “Disney Channel Original Movie” for the millennial crowd but with a more character-driven narrative, this overdue sequel to the 29-year-old original offers a surprisingly clever and, at times (blushes) heartfelt continuation of the Sanderson Sisters’ bewitching ways. Here, their latest resurrection by way of the Black Flame Candle forces them to cross paths with three teenage girls who have magical ties of their own. Using Hocus Pocus more like a modular foundation than sacrosanct canon, director Anne Fletcher (Netflix’s Dumplin’) and screenwriter Jen D’Angelo find an inventive way of expanding upon the OG movie by reaching into the main characters’ past and softening the trio of witches’ more sinister edges as they once again wreak their unique, PG-brand of havoc on the town of Salem.
EW.com
Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation
While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
Thelonious Monk Documentary ‘Rewind and Play’ Sells to Grasshopper Film for North America (EXCLUSIVE)
Grasshopper Film has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Rewind & Play,” Alain Gomis’ feature documentary on the late jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. The film is set to screen at the 60th annual New York Film Festival later this month, and will open in theaters early next year. The doc uses an interview with Monk in France from 1969, which many would now consider to be deeply problematic, as its centrepiece. In December 1969, Monk arrived in Paris for a concert at the tail end of a European tour. While there, he was invited to appear on a television interview...
Gizmodo
Werewolf By Night
Werewolf by Night is the least MCU entry into the MCU since, well, before the MCU existed. That’s a good thing. Directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the 53 minute short film debuts on Disney+ October 7 as the first ever “Marvel Studios Special Presentation.” It’s an apt description, because the adaptation of the horror-centric Marvel Comics character is quite special. It may just usher in a whole new side of the universe, and does so in a way that’s a full on love letter to everything monster and monster movie.
