The stories we tell ourselves become the histories we live. What stories are we telling ourselves about women?. Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon founded Stemettes in 2013, a British social enterprise that recruits young women into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). She was awarded the British honor of a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire after passing A-level computing exams at age 11 and going on to devote herself to supporting women in STEM. She was voted most influential woman in tech in the U.K. in 2020 by Computer Weekly.

