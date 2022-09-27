Read full article on original website
Related
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin to annex Ukrainian regions; Nato vows response to any attacks on allies’ infrastructure
Russia president to sign decree, Kremlin announces; Nato accuses Russia of ‘deliberate sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipeline
China Calls U.S. Claim It Coerces Pacific Islands in New Report 'Nonsense'
A Chinese official told Newsweek China and Pacific islands "are good friends and partners of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development."
Gizmodo
Apple's Moving iPhone 14 Assembly to India
Some iPhone users will start seeing a new country name engraved on the back of their devices. Apple this week said it will begin manufacturing its new iPhone 14 models in India instead of China, marking one of the company’s most significant detours away from the country amid an industry re-evaluation of relationships with Chinese supply chains.
Gizmodo
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Shows the Apocalypse the Door
In Suzume no Tojimari, as the “Doors of Disaster” appear across Japan, a young girl—Suzume—and her friend Souta must find a way to close them. They open in places of abandonment and lonliness, and there is a lot of incredible sets that have been painted for this series. The main characters are voiced byNanoka Hara as Suzume and Hokuto Matsumra as Souta. Take a look at the new trailer below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Gizmodo
Internationally Hunted Terraform Labs Co-Founder Do Kwon Says He’s ‘Making Zero Effort To Hide’
International crime-fighting agency Interpol reportedly issued a notice instructing law enforcement agencies worldwide to arrest Terraform Labs co-founder and CEO Do Kwon. Somehow, Kwon is still trying to convince the world, and likely himself, that he’s in fact, not on the run. South Korean prosecutors claim Interpol issued the...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul right now? Read on to find out!. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul. Cast: Alexander Hacke...
Gizmodo
Want More Women in Tech? Read Better Sci-Fi
The stories we tell ourselves become the histories we live. What stories are we telling ourselves about women?. Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon founded Stemettes in 2013, a British social enterprise that recruits young women into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). She was awarded the British honor of a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire after passing A-level computing exams at age 11 and going on to devote herself to supporting women in STEM. She was voted most influential woman in tech in the U.K. in 2020 by Computer Weekly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
TikTok May Have Illegally Used Kids’ Data for 2 Years, UK Privacy Regulator Says
The UK’s privacy regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has today served TikTok with notice that it believes the app may have breached UK data protection law, including processing the data of children under the age of 13 without parental consent. The ICO, which has the power to...
TechCrunch
Is Silicon Valley really losing its crown?
The simple answer is “Silicon Valley,” a term that now generally means the San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland area of California. There are other options: The two largest public cloud providers, Microsoft and Amazon, are based in the state of Washington. Europe’s tech scene has been busy in recent years, meaning that it can’t be ignored in any such conversation. And the combined tech industries of China and India form a bloc that carries material heft.
Gizmodo
Meta Took Down Alleged Chinese and Russian ‘Influence Operations’ Focused on U.S. Politics and War in Ukraine
Meta this week said it stepped in to disrupt two online “influence operations,” allegedly originating out of Russia and China. The former marks the “largest and most complex Russian-origin operation,” the company’s moved to disrupt since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, while the latter represents the first Meta-disrupted Chinese network focused on U.S. politics ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Iran targets celebrities, media over Mahsa Amini protests
Iran stepped up pressure on celebrities and journalists Thursday over the wave of women-led protests sparked by outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police. Police have also arrested journalist Niloufar Hamedi of the reformist Shargh daily, who went to the hospital where Amini lay in a coma and helped expose the case to the world.
Gizmodo
Shin Ultraman's Shinji Higuchi on the Enduring Legend of One of Japan's Greatest Heroes
Ultraman has been a defining figure of Japanese pop culture for over half a century—but now more than ever, it feels like the giant hero is on the cusp of truly global adoration. New Ultraman shows stream for free around the world, he’s had global success in anime, manga, and movies. And now it’s nearly time for his biggest challenge yet: the film festival circuit.
BBC
Scottish crisp maker bags major popcorn firm
The Scottish firm behind Mackie's crisps has acquired one of the UK's largest independent popcorn producers. Taylors Snacks, previously known as Mackie's at Taypack, has bought the business and assets of South Yorkshire Foods. It secures 60 jobs at the Sheffield-based firm, which produces 12 tonnes of popcorn a day.
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
Tom Hanks announces ‘wildly ambitious’ first novel
Oscar winner Tom Hanks’s debut novel has been announced, and is due out next year. The book, Hanks’s second foray into fiction – he published a short story collection in 2017 – has been described by its publisher as a “wildly ambitious” story about the making of a film.
Comments / 0