Canfield, OH

Busy Valley road to be closed Tuesday

By Caitlynn Hall
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – A road closure in Boardman and Canfield townships might impact how long it takes you to get to work Tuesday morning.

Tippecanoe Road will be closed between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road for construction.

It should be reopened by the end of the day.

