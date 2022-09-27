ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Emerson/Nexstar poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 8 points in Texas governor race

By Monica Madden
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWRm5_0iBpCqsn00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In the race for Texas governor, Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott maintains a strong lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke , according to a new poll conducted this week by Nexstar and Emerson College, released Tuesday morning.

An Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Texas voters found Abbott holds an eight-point lead over his Democratic challenger O’Rourke, 50% to 42%, with six weeks left until the November elections.

Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash

A majority of Texas voters (55%) have a favorable view of Abbott, while 43% have a negative view of the governor. Forty-four percent have a favorable view of O’Rourke, while 52% have a negative view of him.

Two percent support Libertarian Mark Tippetts, and 5% are undecided. Since the last Emerson/The Hill survey in February, Abbott’s seven-point lead has grown to eight. However, the governor’s support has dropped by two points, and O’Rourke’s dropped by three.

Regardless of whom they support, a majority of voters, 63%, expect the Republican incumbent to win a third term.

Considering other recent polls of the Texas gubernatorial race, Abbott leads by eight points on average, according to RealClearPolitics .

The results come days before the only televised debate both candidates have agreed to participate in, hosted by Nexstar in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

Texas voters’ opinion on issues

The economy is the top issue for 40% of Texas voters, followed by abortion access (16%), immigration (12%) and health care (8%).

When it comes to issues, the majority of voters, 40%, listed the economy as the top issue for this election. Sixteen percent ranked abortion access as their top issue, while 12% said immigration and 8% said health care.

Which candidates are Texans searching for ahead of the Nexstar Governor’s Debate?

Fifty-five percent of voters said they are more likely to vote in the November election due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade . Forty-one percent said it will make no difference on their vote.

Texas voters’ opinion of Biden versus Trump

In a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, 49% of Texans would support Trump and 40% would support Biden. Eight percent would support someone else and 3% are undecided. Trump won Texas in 2020 and 2016.

Fifty-six percent of Texas voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president while 37% approve.

The recent FBI search of Mar-a-Lago makes 39% of Texans more likely to support Trump in 2024, while 31% are less likely to support Trump because of the search and 30% said it makes no difference.

Methodology

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill Texas poll was done Sept. 20-22. The poll surveyed very likely voters with a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points.

The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, party affiliation and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember subsets based on gender, age, education and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, cell phones via SMS-to-web and an online panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

UTRGV students will use Twitter to cover Texas governor debate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Robert Velez, a political science professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, is utilizing Twitter in the classroom setting to help with engagement in politics.  “Most of my classes are geared towards student engagement. And I viewed this as another opportunity to do that,” Velez said.  According to Velez, […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
ValleyCentral

Texas Lottery claims a new all-time record

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lottery surpassed its all-time sales record for a 12th year in a row, officials announced Monday. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in Fiscal Year 2022. The $189.7 million growth in sales was recorded between between Sept. 4, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2022. Scratch ticket sales hit a […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

DPS takes action as migrant-filled plane takes off in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A plane loaded with 19 migrants was stopped from leaving the airport by order of a Texas Department of Public Safety agent Friday in McAllen. According to DPS, a special agent received a call reporting three vehicles had dropped off people at around 11 a.m. Friday at McCreery Aviation Co. at […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
ValleyCentral

RGV’s veterans cemetery gains purple heart designation

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery has a new designation as a purple heart cemetery. The designation was presented and made official during a ceremony Tuesday at the veterans cemetery on S. Inspiration Road in Mission, with the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. George Rice, onsite representative […]
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Texas Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Emerson Nexstar#Republican#Democratic#Emerson The Hill
ValleyCentral

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced to federal prison

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Fort Hood soldiers have been ordered to federal prison for conspiring to transport undocumented migrants from McAllen to San Antonio. On June 13, 2021, Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 22, and Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 19, attempted to pass through the Hebbronville Border Patrol Checkpoint while wearing their army-issued uniforms, according to the U.S. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border agents report 45 arrests over weekend in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S. Border Patrol agents netted 45 arrests in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend by interrupting five smuggling attempts, officials announced Monday. Near Mission On Sept. 23, an Air National Guard helicopter spotted a Ford F150 pickup traveling north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy