Geese fly home

Finally a happy ending for a sweet Great Dane stranded for over a month on a Harrison, Michigan lake. The tragic story of the Great Dane named Zaria started to unfold in August when the dog got off its collar that was on a leash at nighttime. Somehow the dog made its way into the lake and swam across making her way to an island on Cranberry Lake.
Bald eagles are one badass bird, never ceasing to amaze. Whether it’s catching a fish so big they have to swim to shore, bringing back a housecat to the nest or fighting a coyote over some food. Whatever they do, it just seems amazing. I don’t know exactly what...
A cat brought two kittens to a yard in search of a better life for them. A grey cat appeared in a yard scrounging around for food scraps. She was very hungry and came up to the homeowners for something to fill her belly. The family wanted to help the...
Like most mammals, female deer have an incredibly strong maternal instinct. Within moments of birth, the mama deer will bathe and feed her fawns. She then hides them in separate locations, patrolling the space between them to ensure that, should a red fox or another predator approach, they encounter her and not her babies.
The poor lad was just having a snooze. I’m sure this is what nightmares are made of in the wild. These animals just live each day looking for food are trying not to get caught by anything else. Getting a peace of mind while having a sleep is probably...
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Rising water from Hurricane Ian’s historic storm surge trapped not only humans, but also animals in southwestern Florida. On Wednesday, a woman shared a video of her boyfriend saving a cat stranded by flood waters near Bonita Beach. The video, uploaded to Twitter by Megan Cruz Scavo, had 3.1 million views by Thursday morning.
A cat rolled around in front of the people that took him in after years wandering the streets. A tomcat lovingly named Chubby Hubby had lived on the streets of a small town for many years. "He was a man about town who was being fed at several different houses," Sarah MacLeod of Exploits Valley SPCA told Love Meow.
