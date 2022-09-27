ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

By Compiled by Susan DeVilder
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
  • Esther Jones to Charles and Kassandra Croegaert, 2 Riverside Acres, Geneseo, $9,000
  • Kendra Mennenga to Alton and Mariann Klick, 103 Andrea Ct., Cleveland, $237,500
  • Kody and Hayley Bosch to Thomas Rizzo, 21239 E. 900 St., Geneseo, $325,000
  • Joann Clementz to Jeremy Goffrier, 401 E. 9th St., Kewanee, $76,500
  • Sharon Blakey to Angel Ibarra and Ofelia Delgado, 510 E. 1st St., Kewanee, $35,000
  • Shelby Roberson to Mauricio Barragan Tello, 614 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee, $13,000
  • Timothy and Debra Kemp to Kathleen Davis, 26 NW 3rd St., Galva, $154,000
  • Irene L. Myers Trust to Austin and Karen Verbeck, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, and also a part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, all in the Township 18 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $410,500
  • Christina Poff to Scott and Natalie Hendryx, 325 W. Front St., Annawan, $26,500
  • Janice Plumley to Andrew Anderson, 305 N. School St., Atkinson, $32,000
  • Thomas and Debra Rice to Andrea Rice, 400 Sullivan Dr., Colona, $165,000
  • Angela Welsh to Gregory and Rebecca Dowd, 616 4th St., Colona, $65,000
  • Mitchell Boston to Chad and Chelsey Lambert, 825 NE 3rd St. Galva, $125,000
  • Kendra Charlet to Terry Yelm, 510 SE 1st Ave., Galva, $70,000
  • Sweetwater Farms of Illinois, LLC to Chaz Williams, 1.48 acres located at 15379 IL Hwy 82, Geneseo, $205,000
  • Rebecca and Ronald Carrasca to J’Hanna Holmes, 518 E. Division St., Kewanee, $80,000
  • Jane Hulting to Luke and Charlene Sullivan, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $1.685,000
  • Jane Prevatte to Jake McDonald, 114 SE 3rd St., Galva, $5,000
  • Betty DeWolfe to Felipe E. Garcia Mendoza, 713 East 8th St., Kewanee, $29,000
  • Larry Morse to Adam Wagner, 706 SE 6th St., Galva, $50,000
  • Erin McConaghy and Alexander Dowell to Donald Hillis and Nicole Budelier, Lot Number 11 in Prairie Knoll Estates, an Addition to the Village of Orion, $312,000
  • Leonard and Crystal Galloway to Joshua and Dawn Deaner, 23449 East 750th St., Colona, $300,000
  • Joshua and Cherokee Sydney to Jyrel Israel, 205 Roosevelt St., Kewanee, $4,000
  • Jose Corral and Luis Corral to Noel Velazquez, 349 E. Mill St., Kewanee, $36,000
  • Steven and Jennifer Stiles to Kevin and Donna Rahn, 25434 Stagecoach Rd., Geneseo, $475,000
  • Francis Staub to Alexis Carlson, 319 E. Center St., Cambridge, $66,000
  • Jeffrey and Kathlyn Thompson to Katherine Krone and Tyler Sward, 619 7th St., Colona, $144,000
  • Verlin D. Stauffer Family, Elizabeth Stauffer Declaration of Trust, Regina L. Williams and Arden Williams to Dean and Tammara Verbeck, 120.61 acre tract, Henry County, $1,677,500

