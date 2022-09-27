ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Here's where Kewanee residents can stash household trash this fall

By Staff report
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCpF9_0iBpC39n00

If you have stuff stashed away in your basement, yard, attic or garage that you want to get rid of, circle Saturday, Oct. 15 on your calendar. That’s the date of the citywide cleanup, conducted by the city of Kewanee,

From 7 a.m. to noon that day, cars, SUVs and pickups will head to the former Kewanee Hospital site at Division and Elliott streets to unload old furniture, mattresses, appliances and, as city officials said, “other miscellaneous junk and trash.”

Some items will not be accepted for disposal: electronics, toxic materials, liquid paint, cleaning solvents,motor oil, batteries, any liquids, tires, landscape waste, slate siding, concrete, brick, masonry, railroad ties, construction or demolition materials and roofing materials.

While no tires will be accepted at the collection site, Kewanee residents will be able to take old tires to Moore Tire, 308 W. Second St., also from 7 a.m. to noon. The company will accept the first 300 tires brought in for no charge; after that there will be a charge of $3.75 per tire.

If you have doubts about whether an item will be accepted for disposal, you can call the city offices at 852-2611.Vehicles must be hand-unloadable, and people bringing in things to dump must be prepared to unload their vehicles themselves if necessary.

City employees and volunteers from the community will be on hand to help out, and Mayor Gary Moore has said that any volunteers who would like to help will be welcomed with open arms.The cleanup day is only for Kewanee residents. Those bringing trash to get rid of must bring along a city utility bill and ID to prove their residency.

People bringing trash to the disposal site will have to enter the site off Division Street. They should head south on Elliott to Division and turn west. Exit from the site will be onto Pine Street; residents may not enter the site from that street.

If it’s raining on Oct. 15, the cleanup will be held the following Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Filling up for free: $4,000 in gas given away

Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday. “Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”. Customers lined up for blocks...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units

GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewanee, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
ourquadcities.com

Moline seeks information about submerged cars from 2006, ’13

On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 9:43 a.m. a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was doing underwater surveying along the shoreline next to Ben Butterworth Parkway when workers found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp. They notified the Moline Police Department,...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC road work may cause travel delays

The City of Rock Island has announced work will begin on sealing cracks and joints on some area roads. Beginning Wednesday, September 28, work will start on the following:. According to a release, no parking on the street will be allowed while the contractor is working in each area. Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible, but there will be periods when this is not possible, due to the contractor working directly in front of the drive and the filler material drying.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WIFR

Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
DIXON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know

The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Moore
Local 4 WHBF

Have you seen this shoplifter?

Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
walls102.com

Areas of Mendota lose phone; Internet service

MENDOTA – Many customers of Frontier Telephone and Internet were without service after having a main trunk line damaged last Thursday. Officials with the city of Mendota confirmed that a horizontal drilling machine damaged multiple utility services at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and Monroe Street. Since spring, over two dozen different underground utilities have been damaged during the installation of city-wide fiber optic lines, including water, sewer, electric and gas lines.
MENDOTA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot

GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stash#Volunteers#Kewanee Hospital#Division
ourquadcities.com

IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
GENESEO, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Police: Suspect had loaded gun, marijuana, in car where he slept

A 45-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he had a loaded gun and marijuana in a car where they found him sleeping in a motel parking lot. Andrew Phillips faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and having no drug tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
MILAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
ourquadcities.com

New pottery festival coming to Bishop Hill

A new pottery festival is coming to Bishop Hill, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will take place on the north side of the village park, next to J. Goard Pottery. The Bishop Hill Pottery Festival will not only include pottery but other forms of art as well — basketry, woodwork, stained glass, quilting, jewelry, and more, according to a Tuesday release.
BISHOP HILL, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ERIC BREWER, 31, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated fleeing/attempting to...
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
DAVENPORT, IA
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

1K+
Followers
869
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy