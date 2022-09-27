ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

What path is Hurricane Ian taking?

Hurricane Ian, now a powerful Category 4 storm, is continuing its progress through Florida after making landfall near Fort Myers on Wednesday and bringing destruction and devastation in its wake.The storm is expected to remain an extreme threat as it moves northeasterly across the state over the course of Thursday, dumping up to 20 inches of rain.Beginning the day due east of Orlando and north of West Palm Beach, its eye will swing out into the Atlantic just east of Daytona Beach in early afternoon.By the small hours of Friday morning, it will lie east of Jacksonville before proceeding...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Hurricane Ian expected to flood Florida after leaving Cuba without power

Hurricane Ian is expected to directly hit the US state of Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges and "devastating" winds after it reportedly killed two and left millions without power in Cuba. As of 2 am (0500 GMT), mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in a...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida

GATHERING STORM — With Hurricane Ian expected to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening, the evacuation orders and flight cancellations have already started. So have the preparations by the two politicians most on the line, President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Heavy rain is pouring down...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Floods, devastation after Hurricane Ian hammers Florida

Hurricane Ian inundated cities, turned out the lights on millions of residents and left migrants from an overturned boat missing Thursday as Florida assessed damage from what the state governor described as a "500-year flood event." The US Border Patrol said a boat carrying migrants sank at sea during the hurricane, leaving 20 missing.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland, as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast. “It crushed us,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He said roads and bridges remained impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers. “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.” Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Two people died in Cuba after Ian struck there.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay

Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Ian confirms the new normal for hurricanes

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a high-end Category 4 storm. More than a million Floridians have already lost power. Other effects of the storm won’t be clear for days. Plus, low income Americans struggle to afford hurricane prep. And, Russia looks to annex parts...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds

HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
ENVIRONMENT

