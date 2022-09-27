Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on...
UpNorthLive.com
Weighing the pros and cons of electric school buses
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Electric vehicles are making headlines as a way to save money on fuel and cut down on pollution. One northern Michigan school district is at the head of the class when it comes to testing out electric buses and another district is ready to join the trend.
UpNorthLive.com
Cherry Capital Airport looking for public input on potential changes
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cherry Capital Airport Authority is holding a month-long public hearing on what changes the airport should make to its rules, regulations, and ordinances. During Tuesday's regular meeting, the authority opened up public comment to the community. People can give their ideas or suggest...
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Detroit News
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI
People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
UpNorthLive.com
Dispatcher praised for assisting in roadside baby delivery
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County 911 dispatcher is getting major kudos after the sheriff’s office said they helped a deputy and a sergeant safely deliver a baby in a car on the side of the road in Mayfield Township Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office...
UpNorthLive.com
'It's a happy call': Mom and baby doing fine after roadside delivery
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a call that first responders are trained for, but one that's rarely placed. That wasn’t the case Tuesday. A Grand Traverse County woman in labor and her friend were in route to the hospital when they suddenly realized they weren't going to make it.
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: There's a reason barricades are in place
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A driver in Isabella County ended up in a precarious position and law enforcement is issuing a public service announcement as a result. The Isabella County Sheriff posted the situation on the department's Facebook page this week. A driver decided to go around a construction...
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
UpNorthLive.com
Persons of interest in Luther bank robbery, bomb threat in custody on unrelated charges
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people of interest in last week’s bank robbery and bomb threat in Lake County are now in custody, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Last Thursday, two people robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther and claimed they had a bomb at...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
clarecountycleaver.net
Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane
HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
UpNorthLive.com
St. Francis sophomore excelling at multiple sports
TRAVERSE CITY -- Grace Slocum is used to staying busy during the school year and there are multiple teams who benefit off having her take part in several after-school activities as well. As a freshman Slocum helped lead the Gladiator girls golf team to the Division 4 state finals where...
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
