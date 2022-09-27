ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Weighing the pros and cons of electric school buses

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Electric vehicles are making headlines as a way to save money on fuel and cut down on pollution. One northern Michigan school district is at the head of the class when it comes to testing out electric buses and another district is ready to join the trend.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cherry Capital Airport looking for public input on potential changes

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cherry Capital Airport Authority is holding a month-long public hearing on what changes the airport should make to its rules, regulations, and ordinances. During Tuesday's regular meeting, the authority opened up public comment to the community. People can give their ideas or suggest...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
annarborfamily.com

All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead

A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI

People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Dispatcher praised for assisting in roadside baby delivery

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County 911 dispatcher is getting major kudos after the sheriff’s office said they helped a deputy and a sergeant safely deliver a baby in a car on the side of the road in Mayfield Township Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: There's a reason barricades are in place

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A driver in Isabella County ended up in a precarious position and law enforcement is issuing a public service announcement as a result. The Isabella County Sheriff posted the situation on the department's Facebook page this week. A driver decided to go around a construction...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

St. Francis sophomore excelling at multiple sports

TRAVERSE CITY -- Grace Slocum is used to staying busy during the school year and there are multiple teams who benefit off having her take part in several after-school activities as well. As a freshman Slocum helped lead the Gladiator girls golf team to the Division 4 state finals where...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

