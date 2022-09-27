Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Big Tech Stocks That Are Bargains Now
It has been a rough year for the stock market but even more so for mega-cap tech stocks. From the start of 2022 through early August, the four largest technology companies lost an average of 14% of their value, including dividends, compared with a decline of 12% for the benchmark S&P 500 Index. (Prices, returns and other data are as of Aug. 5 unless otherwise noted.)
Why E-Commerce Stocks Amazon, Carvana, and Global-e Online Sold Off Friday Morning
Investors are giving up hope for a quick economic recovery.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer
This is an energy stock worth buying and holding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
In a battle between one of America's favorite stocks and a currently out-of-favor index, which will wind up on top?
Motley Fool
Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now
A down market can be a prime buying opportunity for any investor. A $10,000 investment in these two dividend payers could reap manifold returns in the years ahead.
Motley Fool
3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now
Ford's F-150 Lightning truck is winning over consumers. QuantumScape's lithium metal solid-state battery could be a game changer.
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why Cathie Wood Won't Touch This Warren Buffett Stock
Cathie Wood probably won't invest in Johnson & Johnson, but Warren Buffett owns a stake. Consistent growth over time isn't something Cathie Wood focuses on when scouting stocks. If you're a conservative investor, it makes more sense to follow Buffett's lead with J&J than Wood's.
Motley Fool
Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?
WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn’t make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
Walt Disney is seeing strong growth at Disney+ as new content begins to flood the service. Lithia Motors has a promising strategy to profitably expand in the $2 trillion auto retail industry.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street
Price targets on these stocks are miles above their present market values.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
