Stocks

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
5 Big Tech Stocks That Are Bargains Now

It has been a rough year for the stock market but even more so for mega-cap tech stocks. From the start of 2022 through early August, the four largest technology companies lost an average of 14% of their value, including dividends, compared with a decline of 12% for the benchmark S&P 500 Index. (Prices, returns and other data are as of Aug. 5 unless otherwise noted.)
Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

A down market can be a prime buying opportunity for any investor. A $10,000 investment in these two dividend payers could reap manifold returns in the years ahead.
3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

Ford's F-150 Lightning truck is winning over consumers. QuantumScape's lithium metal solid-state battery could be a game changer.
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you
3 Reasons Why Cathie Wood Won't Touch This Warren Buffett Stock

Cathie Wood probably won't invest in Johnson & Johnson, but Warren Buffett owns a stake. Consistent growth over time isn't something Cathie Wood focuses on when scouting stocks. If you're a conservative investor, it makes more sense to follow Buffett's lead with J&J than Wood's.
Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?

WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn't make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

Walt Disney is seeing strong growth at Disney+ as new content begins to flood the service. Lithia Motors has a promising strategy to profitably expand in the $2 trillion auto retail industry.
