Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pennsylvania Governor race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life. Scott Lamar worked at WITF Radio for three decades, interviewing newsmakers every day. “Put it this way, it was a very memorable […]
Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November’s general election. The association announced they will be endorsing Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro for Governor. “Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time again for the men and women of the Pennsylvania […]
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double digit lead over his Republican competitor in the race to become Pennsylvania’s next Governor. In a new Marist poll Shapiro lead State Senator Doug Mastriano 53% to 40% with 6% undecided. Shapiro also led among Independent voters by 30%, though 11% were undecided. […]
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
How to apply for a Pennsylvania property tax rebate or rent rebate
Learn how to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s property tax rebate and rent rebate program, and a special one-time bonus approved this year.
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pa. politician proposes bill to target unpaid turnpike tolls
More than $100 million in unpaid turnpike tolls -- that's the headline that has caught the attention of lawmakers. They are now working on ways to reel in that uncollected cash.
Wolf takes lawsuit on constitutional changes to lower court
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the state Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
“John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right,” the suburban Philadelphia sheriff says of the Democrat. “Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime."
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
Committee tours reclaimed mine sites
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The House Democratic Policy Committee toured different parts of Northeast Pennsylvania on Monday as they listened to experts and educated themselves on the process of turning polluted, hazardous areas into resources for businesses. State Representative Napoleon Nelson, who is also the chair of the Bipartisan Emerging Technologies Caucus, hosted the […]
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: What you need...
